Shreveport has a nice mix of cleaning and car care jobs right now, from hotels to homes to car washes. Most of these roles are hands-on, steady work where you see the results right away.

Employer: Lotus Hospitality Management

Lotus Hospitality Management Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep guest rooms and hotel common areas clean and comfortable. This role comes with solid hotel-style benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off, and employee discounts.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Travel to customers and make their cars shine with full interior and exterior detailing. Great fit if you already have your own detailing gear, like working on your own, and want a job where good work and customer service really show.

Employer: AmeriShine Carwash

AmeriShine Carwash Location: Shreveport, LA 71105

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: From $12.00/hour

Benefits: Paid time off

Work outside helping customers through an express tunnel wash (no hand detailing). You’ll guide cars onto the conveyor, keep the site clean, and work with a team that promotes from within as locations grow.

Employer: Affordable Cleaning Team LLC (Prestige Home Cleaning)

Affordable Cleaning Team LLC (Prestige Home Cleaning) Location: Shreveport, LA 71108

Type: Full-time or Part-time, weekdays only

Pay: $15/hour training, then $20/hour

Clean homes on your own Monday–Friday, 8 AM–5 PM, using a set checklist—no nights, no weekends. Good for someone reliable with their own car who wants steady hours, weekly pay, and a path to higher roles like Deep Clean Specialist or Trainer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can help you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.