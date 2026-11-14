Shreveport is full of tiny whiskered faces right now, all hoping for a safe, indoor home of their own. Here are some of the adoptable kittens waiting to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair tabby

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Mostly brown/chocolate tabby

Shelter: Caddo Parish Animal Services

Phone: (318) 226-6624

Zigzag is a cute, friendly little tabby who came in with his brother Zipper after they were found as tiny babies. He’s looking for an indoor-only home and would love to be adopted with his brother so he always has a feline friend.

👉 Meet Zigzag and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Shelter: Caddo Parish Animal Services

Phone: (318) 226-6624

Dottie is an adorable tuxedo girl who arrived with her mom Dixie and brother Doodle. She’s described as cute and friendly and would be happy to go home with her mom or brother so she has a built-in buddy.

👉 Meet Dottie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Shelter: Caddo Parish Animal Services

Phone: (318) 226-6624

Doodle is a sleek black kitten who came in with his mom Dixie and sister Dottie. He’s also described as cute and friendly and would love to be adopted with his mom or sister for extra comfort and playtime.

👉 Meet Doodle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Mostly gray/blue (solid gray)

Shelter: Caddo Parish Animal Services

Phone: (318) 226-6624

Dior is a solid gray kitten who came in with his sisters Coco and Chanel after their previous home could no longer care for them. He’s cute, cuddly, playful, and would be happy to be adopted with one of his siblings.

👉 Meet Dior and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair tabby

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Mostly gray/blue tabby

Shelter: Caddo Parish Animal Services

Phone: (318) 226-6624

Winter is part of a big snow-themed family with her mom and sisters Tundra, Flurry, Frosty, Icicle, and Snow. Found without a home, they’re now safe at the shelter and looking for forever families. Winter is friendly and would love to go home with one of her relatives.

👉 Meet Winter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: White

Shelter: Caddo Parish Animal Services

Phone: (318) 226-6624

Icicle is a sweet white kitten from the same winter litter as Winter. She’s described as friendly and cute and would be thrilled to be adopted with one of her sisters so she always has a furry friend.

👉 Meet Icicle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: White

Shelter: Caddo Parish Animal Services

Phone: (318) 226-6624

Flurry is another darling white kitten from the winter group with Tundra, Frosty, Icicle, Snow, and Winter. Like her sisters, she’s friendly and hoping for a loving, indoor home—ideally with one of her family members.

👉 Meet Flurry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Shelter: Caddo Parish Animal Services

Phone: (318) 226-6624

Chanel is a black-and-white kitten who came in with her siblings Dior and Coco from an unexpected litter. She’s cute, cuddly, and playful, and would love to be adopted with one of her siblings.

👉 Meet Chanel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Shelter: Caddo Parish Animal Services

Phone: (318) 226-6624

Coco is another black-and-white sibling in the Dior/Chanel trio. She’s described as cute, cuddly, and playful, and would be happy to go home with Dior or Chanel so they can grow up together.

👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby / black

Shelter: The Kitten Cradle

Adoption Fee: $125

Location (listing): Shreveport, LA

Moe is a baby brown tabby and black kitten listed through The Kitten Cradle with a posted adoption fee of $125. For full details on his personality, vetting, and how to meet him, please check his Adoptapet page.

👉 Meet Moe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Shreveport, LA, please consider opening your home to one (or a pair) of these kittens. Call the shelters listed above to ask about visits, applications, and what’s included in the adoption fee (such as vaccines or spay/neuter).

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.