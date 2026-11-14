Shreveport has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Caddo Parish Animal Services would love to meet you.

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Caddo Parish Animal Services

Phone: (318) 226-6624

John Wick may have a tough-guy name, but he’s all heart. This 1-year-old country stray is phenomenal on a leash and even sits before you ask. He’s curious, playful, and friendly, and he loves toys and a good game of fetch. He’s ready to leave his rough past behind and settle into a loving home.

👉 Meet John Wick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Alaskan Husky mix

Alaskan Husky mix Age: Baby (about 9 months)

Baby (about 9 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Caddo Parish Animal Services

Phone: (318) 226-6624

Solar is a 9-month-old Husky mix who came in as an owner surrender, but she’s not letting that dull her shine. She’s wonderful on a leash, knows sit, and is friendly, loving, and hug-ready. Curious about the world and full of sweetness, Solar is looking for a forever home where she can soak up all the love and sunshine she deserves.

👉 Meet Solar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd mix

German Shepherd mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Shelter: Caddo Parish Animal Services

Phone: (318) 226-6624

Bowie is a 1-year-old German Shepherd who came in as a city stray and is ready to hit a home run with his new family. He’s curious, playful, and friendly, loves to chase a ball, and already walks great on a leash and knows sit. With his striking two different colored eyes, he’ll catch your attention before he even reaches you.

👉 Meet Bowie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Shreveport, LA, consider visiting Caddo Parish Animal Services or giving them a call at (318) 226-6624 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.