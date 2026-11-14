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🐶 Playful, Smart & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Shreveport
Shreveport has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Caddo Parish Animal Services would love to meet you.
John Wick
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Caddo Parish Animal Services
- Phone: (318) 226-6624
John Wick may have a tough-guy name, but he’s all heart. This 1-year-old country stray is phenomenal on a leash and even sits before you ask. He’s curious, playful, and friendly, and he loves toys and a good game of fetch. He’s ready to leave his rough past behind and settle into a loving home.
👉 Meet John Wick and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Solar
- Breed: Alaskan Husky mix
- Age: Baby (about 9 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Caddo Parish Animal Services
- Phone: (318) 226-6624
Solar is a 9-month-old Husky mix who came in as an owner surrender, but she’s not letting that dull her shine. She’s wonderful on a leash, knows sit, and is friendly, loving, and hug-ready. Curious about the world and full of sweetness, Solar is looking for a forever home where she can soak up all the love and sunshine she deserves.
👉 Meet Solar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bowie
- Breed: German Shepherd mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate with black
- Shelter: Caddo Parish Animal Services
- Phone: (318) 226-6624
Bowie is a 1-year-old German Shepherd who came in as a city stray and is ready to hit a home run with his new family. He’s curious, playful, and friendly, loves to chase a ball, and already walks great on a leash and knows sit. With his striking two different colored eyes, he’ll catch your attention before he even reaches you.
👉 Meet Bowie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Shreveport, LA, consider visiting Caddo Parish Animal Services or giving them a call at (318) 226-6624 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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