undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎓 Shreveport Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Professor Roles
Shreveport’s education scene is busy right now, with openings from elementary classrooms to college programs. If you’re a teacher or professor (or on your way there), these roles are worth a look.
SPED Inclusion Teacher – Ridgewood Middle
- Employer: Caddo Parish Public Schools
- Location: Shreveport, LA (Ridgewood Middle)
- Type: Full-time classroom teacher (special education inclusion)
- Salary: Not listed
Work under the principal to support students with special needs in inclusion settings. You’ll handle instruction, IEP-related duties, classroom management, and collaborate closely with staff and families.
Instructional Specialist – Special Education
- Employer: Caddo Parish Public Schools
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Full-time (191 days)
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you’re a seasoned SPED teacher with a Master’s degree and Type A certificate. You’ll support teachers, lead SPED in‑service trainings, help with curriculum, and assist principals with intensive support plans.
Grade 1 Teacher – Southern Hills
- Employer: Caddo Parish Public Schools
- Location: Shreveport, LA (Southern Hills)
- Type: Full-time classroom teacher
- Salary: Not listed
Teach first graders and manage your own classroom, from lesson planning and assessment to family communication and school events. Ideal if you love early literacy and building strong foundations.
Program Lead, Process Technology Program / Assistant Professor
- Employer: Southern University at Shreveport
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Listed as full-time faculty/administrator (posting header shows part-time; confirm with employer)
- Salary: $55,000
- Application deadline: Review begins November 27, 2026; open until filled
Lead the Process Technology program while teaching freshman and sophomore courses. Perfect for someone with a Master’s (18+ grad hours in engineering) and PTECH/energy industry experience who wants to blend teaching, program leadership, and industry connections.
Assistant Professor of Education – Elementary Literacy (K–6)
- Employer: LSU Shreveport
- Location: Shreveport, LA (on-campus)
- Type: Full-time, 9‑month, tenure‑track
- Start date: August 2027
- Salary: Commensurate with experience
Teach elementary literacy methods, mentor future K–6 teachers, and maintain a research agenda. You’ll need a doctorate (or ABD by Aug 2027), 3+ years K–6 classroom experience, and a valid K–6 teaching certificate.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options and contact info to ask questions.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.