Shreveport’s education scene is busy right now, with openings from elementary classrooms to college programs. If you’re a teacher or professor (or on your way there), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Caddo Parish Public Schools

Caddo Parish Public Schools Location: Shreveport, LA (Ridgewood Middle)

(Ridgewood Middle) Type: Full-time classroom teacher (special education inclusion)

classroom teacher (special education inclusion) Salary: Not listed

Work under the principal to support students with special needs in inclusion settings. You’ll handle instruction, IEP-related duties, classroom management, and collaborate closely with staff and families.

Employer: Caddo Parish Public Schools

Caddo Parish Public Schools Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time (191 days)

(191 days) Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re a seasoned SPED teacher with a Master’s degree and Type A certificate. You’ll support teachers, lead SPED in‑service trainings, help with curriculum, and assist principals with intensive support plans.

Employer: Caddo Parish Public Schools

Caddo Parish Public Schools Location: Shreveport, LA (Southern Hills)

(Southern Hills) Type: Full-time classroom teacher

classroom teacher Salary: Not listed

Teach first graders and manage your own classroom, from lesson planning and assessment to family communication and school events. Ideal if you love early literacy and building strong foundations.

Employer: Southern University at Shreveport

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Listed as full-time faculty/administrator (posting header shows part-time; confirm with employer)

Listed as faculty/administrator (posting header shows part-time; confirm with employer) Salary: $55,000

Application deadline: Review begins November 27, 2026; open until filled

Lead the Process Technology program while teaching freshman and sophomore courses. Perfect for someone with a Master’s (18+ grad hours in engineering) and PTECH/energy industry experience who wants to blend teaching, program leadership, and industry connections.

Employer: LSU Shreveport

Location: Shreveport, LA (on-campus)

(on-campus) Type: Full-time , 9‑month, tenure‑track

, 9‑month, tenure‑track Start date: August 2027

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Teach elementary literacy methods, mentor future K–6 teachers, and maintain a research agenda. You’ll need a doctorate (or ABD by Aug 2027), 3+ years K–6 classroom experience, and a valid K–6 teaching certificate.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options and contact info to ask questions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.