Shreveport has a steady need for security pros right now, especially for night and weekend coverage. If you like keeping people and property safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hour + weekly pay

Set weekend overnights (Sat & Sun, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM) with the option to grab extra shifts for more hours and income. You’ll patrol, control access, respond to incidents, and can grow toward full-time with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and paid vacation after a year.

Employer: LSM Gaming, LLC

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $11.00 – $13.00/hour (based on experience and assignment)

Mix of overnight, evening, and some day shifts, with 24–48 hours per week expected. You’ll patrol, handle incidents, and support staff and visitors; this can be a good fit for college students, retirees, or prior military/law enforcement looking for flexible hours, paid time off, and a steady security role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.