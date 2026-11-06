💻 Shreveport IT Jobs with Multiple Roles, Some Over $150K

Shreveport’s tech scene is steady and growing, with solid roles in energy and industry. If you’re in IT, there are a few strong options here worth a closer look.

Employer: Texas Pipe & Supply

Texas Pipe & Supply Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting Windows desktops, printers, and mobile devices for everyone from frontline staff to the C-suite. Expect a mix of office and warehouse environments, some local travel, and chances to join IT projects and grow your skills.

Employer: American Electric Power (AEP)

Location: Shreveport, LA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $87,633 – $109,543

Posting End Date: 11-15-2026

Mid-level data role working with SQL, R/Python, Power BI, and other tools to build dashboards and models that guide business decisions. Good fit if you have a quantitative degree, 2+ years’ experience, and want to work with large utility datasets and modern analytics tools.

Employer: American Electric Power (AEP)

Location: Shreveport, LA (onsite 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,993 – $151,132.50

Posting End Date: 11-14-2026

Senior/principal-level role securing OT/SCADA and real-time systems that keep the grid running. You’ll design security architectures, lead incident response, and handle tasks like vulnerability management, patching, and firewall rules—ideal if you have 4–8+ years in cyber/OT and want high-impact work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local tech roles don’t pop up every day, and you can always fine-tune your search from here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.