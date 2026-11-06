🚌 Shreveport Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving Options

Shreveport’s trucking scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want to be home daily or run regional. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Ryder (Drivers Home Daily division)

Ryder (Drivers Home Daily division) Location: Shreveport, LA

Pay: $1,115–$1,337+ per week ( $27.89/hr + $5.55/hr health stipend , 40+ hrs/week)

( , 40+ hrs/week) Type: Full-time, home daily

Class A CDL role hauling US Mail in a day cab, dry van 53', with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, PTO from day 1, and 401(k) with match. You’ll run solo to Shreveport, Lufkin & Alexandria, work 5–6 days/week with AM and PM routes, and be home every day.

Employer: New Gen Expedite

New Gen Expedite Location: Based in Shreveport, LA (runs nationwide)

Pay: Weekly pay (amount not listed)

Weekly pay (amount not listed) Type: Contract, owner-operator

Bring your own Sprinter or cargo van and choose your own loads with no forced dispatch and steady freight, including high-volume Houston runs. You set a flexible schedule, get 24/7 dispatch support, and keep control of your business while staying as busy as you want.

Employer: MSLR Logistic LLC

Location: Shreveport, LA (regional, east of I-35)

Pay: ~$1,560 average weekly , $0.65/mile (empty & loaded), 2,400 miles/week avg

, (empty & loaded), Bonuses: $1,650 sign-on bonus + $500 show bonus

Type: Full-time, home weekly

Run 100% no-touch dry van in late-model automatic Freightliners/Internationals, out up to 7 days then home for reset. Includes health benefits, $15K life insurance, paid orientation, weekly direct deposit, plus rider and pet policies for a more comfortable road life.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.