🔧 Shreveport Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Shreveport is busy right now with hands-on jobs that keep buildings, campuses, and fleets running smoothly. If you like fixing things, staying active, and seeing your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: LSUS Continuing Education / Facility Services

LSUS Continuing Education / Location: Shreveport, LA (LSU Shreveport campus)

Type: Full-time, Probational or Promotional

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Advanced, skilled maintenance role working across multiple trades to keep the LSUS campus safe and running well. You’ll troubleshoot water systems, oversee shop staff, work with contractors (plumbers, roofers, etc.), and handle welding/machining for custom parts. No Civil Service test score is required, but you’ll need solid experience or training in building trades or mechanical maintenance.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $111,000 – $150,100 per year (base)

Lead maintenance operations at an Amazon site, managing Area Maintenance Managers and their teams who keep robotics and material-handling equipment running. This is a high-impact leadership role with Day 1 healthcare, 401(k) match, stock, and strong parental leave, ideal if you have several years of industrial maintenance, budget management, and CMMS experience.

Employer: Carvana

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$16 per hour, with scheduled raises over your first year

Entry-level role where you keep vehicles clean, inspected, and ready for customers at Carvana’s market hub. Good fit if you like working outdoors, staying on your feet, and being around cars; includes PTO, paid holidays, and a clear path to small raises every 90 days based on performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. Share this with a friend who’s handy and looking for steady work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.