💰 Shreveport Accounting & Finance – Multiple Solid Openings

Shreveport’s finance scene is steady right now, with options from healthcare to nonprofit to national tax work. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there’s a nice mix of client‑facing and back‑office roles to explore.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health Location: Shreveport, LA (King’s Hwy campus)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front‑line finance role helping patients understand bills, set up payment plans, and sort out insurance and authorizations. Good fit if you like face‑to‑face work, problem solving, and being the “go‑to” person for tougher billing questions.

Employer: Volunteers of America North Louisiana

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on accounting plus leading payroll for a mission‑driven nonprofit. You’ll supervise two staff, run biweekly payroll in Paycor, handle reconciliations and month‑end close, and back up the Controller—great step if you’re ready for more leadership.

Employer: EisnerAmper

Location: Shreveport, LA (role tied to a national firm; preferred HQ location listed as New York)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Listed range $75,000–$115,000 for Minnesota and Illinois; other locations may vary

Property tax consulting and compliance for national clients at a large, fast‑growing firm. Ideal if you have 2+ years in property tax and want client interaction, staff oversight, and room to grow in a big tax practice.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.