🧑‍💼 Shreveport HR Jobs: Multiple Roles, Up to $166K+

Shreveport’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from coordinator to systems leader. If you work in people ops, benefits, or recruiting, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: Harris

Harris Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $111,060 – $166,590 per year

Lead a team of four and own day-to-day Workday/HRIS operations for a large mechanical contractor. This role is a mix of hands-on configuration, data quality, troubleshooting, and people leadership, with strong cross-team work alongside Human Capital, Payroll, and Technology.

Employer: The Arc Caddo Bossier

Location: Shreveport, LA (in person)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: From $23.00/hour

Support day-to-day benefits, onboarding, HRIS, and employee records for a nonprofit serving the community. Good fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, and want broad HR exposure plus solid benefits like 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: Plain Dealing Lumber

Plain Dealing Lumber Location: Shreveport, LA (office + mill visits)

Type: Full-time, exempt (salaried)

Salary: Not listed

High-impact recruiting-focused HR role (about 80% talent acquisition) hiring hourly, skilled trades, and salaried staff for a lumber mill. You’ll run full-cycle recruiting, job fairs, and hiring events, plus support onboarding, retention tracking, and HR records.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—HR roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.