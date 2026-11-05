🚌 Shreveport Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local & OTR Options

Shreveport has a nice mix of driving work right now—from high-earning OTR gigs to flexible side routes and seasonal delivery. Good time to look if you like being on the road.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Shreveport, LA (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across Lower 48 & Canada) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo)

Pay: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year (most earn $3,750–$4,250+ per week , $3,500/week minimum for weeks worked)

(most earn , minimum for weeks worked) Highlights: Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—trucking with a twist. All miles paid (loaded and empty), fuel price guarantee around $1.60/gal after surcharge, health insurance program, detention pay, tolls, permits, and cargo/liability insurance covered. Passport required for cross-border runs.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Shreveport, LA (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across Lower 48 & Canada) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (most earn $5,500–$6,500+ per week , $5,000/week minimum for weeks worked)

(most earn , minimum for weeks worked) Highlights: Team up and move live entertainment freight with higher earning power and under 110,000 miles/year. Same perks as solo: all miles paid, fuel price guarantee, health insurance program, paid tolls/permits, detention, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required.

Employer: UPS

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Seasonal, part-time/variable hours

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile , paid weekly

, paid weekly Highlights: Great short-term gig if you want extra holiday cash and like working solo. You deliver packages in your own car (must meet UPS rules), stay active lifting up to 70 lbs, and can get your foot in the door with a major carrier—no prior delivery experience required.

Employer: RoadSafe Traffic Systems

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Outdoor role directing traffic around road and construction work zones—good if you like physical work and don’t mind weather. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, boot voucher, safety glasses, and more. Requires valid driver’s license, drug/background checks, and willingness to travel in-state with some nights/weekends.

(Also posted on Indeed under a second listing; it’s the same position, so just apply once.)

Employer: Oceans Healthcare

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Not stated (appears regular staff role )

Not stated (appears ) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Transport patients with emotional or psychiatric needs and support the care team—good fit if you’re calm, patient, and people-focused. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, disability, life insurance, and daily pay; CPR and de‑escalation training provided.

Employer: Certified Travel Media

Location: Shreveport, LA & nearby areas

Type: Independent contractor (approx. 3 days/month)

Pay: $3–$4 per stop + standard mileage reimbursement

Highlights: Super flexible side route restocking brochure and digital info displays at hotels, attractions, and rest areas. You set your schedule, use your own vehicle, and work mostly solo—ideal as a low-commitment extra income stream.

Employer: Oliver Group INC

Location: Shreveport, LA (on the road)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract

Pay: $0.60–$2.00 per mile (rates vary by load)

(rates vary by load) Highlights: Bring your Sprinter/Transit/ProMaster (2014+) or box/straight truck (2010+) and run under your own schedule with no forced dispatch and no sign-up fees. Weekly pay or same-day transfers (for a fee), with a focus on transparency about load rates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while your apps are out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.