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🚌 Shreveport Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local & OTR Options
Shreveport has a nice mix of driving work right now—from high-earning OTR gigs to flexible side routes and seasonal delivery. Good time to look if you like being on the road.
Class A CDL Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van (Solo)
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Shreveport, LA (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo)
- Pay: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year (most earn $3,750–$4,250+ per week, $3,500/week minimum for weeks worked)
- Highlights: Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—trucking with a twist. All miles paid (loaded and empty), fuel price guarantee around $1.60/gal after surcharge, health insurance program, detention pay, tolls, permits, and cargo/liability insurance covered. Passport required for cross-border runs.
Truck Driver Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van (Team)
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Shreveport, LA (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team)
- Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (most earn $5,500–$6,500+ per week, $5,000/week minimum for weeks worked)
- Highlights: Team up and move live entertainment freight with higher earning power and under 110,000 miles/year. Same perks as solo: all miles paid, fuel price guarantee, health insurance program, paid tolls/permits, detention, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required.
Seasonal Support Driver (Use Your Own Vehicle)
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Seasonal, part-time/variable hours
- Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile, paid weekly
- Highlights: Great short-term gig if you want extra holiday cash and like working solo. You deliver packages in your own car (must meet UPS rules), stay active lifting up to 70 lbs, and can get your foot in the door with a major carrier—no prior delivery experience required.
Traffic Control Flagger II
- Employer: RoadSafe Traffic Systems
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Highlights: Outdoor role directing traffic around road and construction work zones—good if you like physical work and don’t mind weather. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, boot voucher, safety glasses, and more. Requires valid driver’s license, drug/background checks, and willingness to travel in-state with some nights/weekends.
(Also posted on Indeed under a second listing; it’s the same position, so just apply once.)
Driver – Behavioral Health Patients
- Employer: Oceans Healthcare
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Not stated (appears regular staff role)
- Pay: Not listed
- Highlights: Transport patients with emotional or psychiatric needs and support the care team—good fit if you’re calm, patient, and people-focused. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, disability, life insurance, and daily pay; CPR and de‑escalation training provided.
Delivery Driver (Independent Contractor)
- Employer: Certified Travel Media
- Location: Shreveport, LA & nearby areas
- Type: Independent contractor (approx. 3 days/month)
- Pay: $3–$4 per stop + standard mileage reimbursement
- Highlights: Super flexible side route restocking brochure and digital info displays at hotels, attractions, and rest areas. You set your schedule, use your own vehicle, and work mostly solo—ideal as a low-commitment extra income stream.
Independent Contractor / Owner Operator
- Employer: Oliver Group INC
- Location: Shreveport, LA (on the road)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract
- Pay: $0.60–$2.00 per mile (rates vary by load)
- Highlights: Bring your Sprinter/Transit/ProMaster (2014+) or box/straight truck (2010+) and run under your own schedule with no forced dispatch and no sign-up fees. Weekly pay or same-day transfers (for a fee), with a focus on transparency about load rates.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while your apps are out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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