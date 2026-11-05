🏭 Shreveport Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Shreveport’s plants and fabrication shops are busy right now, with good options from entry-level assembly to senior quality and engineering roles. Here are several solid openings if you like hands-on work and steady hours.

Employer: Uptalent

Uptalent Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Contract-to-hire

Pay: From $18/hour + overtime, benefits (medical, dental, vision)

Shifts: Day (Mon–Thu, 7am–5:30pm) or Night (Mon–Fri, 5pm–3:30am, +$3/hr diff); train on weekday days first

This role builds and tests oil & gas equipment, using hand tools and reading blueprints. Good fit if you’re mechanically inclined and want steady hours with a path to long-term hire.

Employer: Up talent

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$26+/hour , benefits (401k, health, dental, vision)

, benefits (401k, health, dental, vision) Shifts: Weekend 12-hr, Day (Mon–Thu), or Overnight (Mon–Fri); initial training on weekday days

Hands-on assembly and testing work in a busy oil & gas facility. Great if you want higher hourly pay, multiple shift options, and like working with tools and technical drawings.

Employer: Module X Solutions LLC

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (not listed)

Competitive salary (not listed) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, bonuses, tuition assistance, wellness resources, more

Lead welding inspections on modular buildings and solar skids, oversee welder qualifications, and manage welding procedures and records. Ideal for someone with 4+ years welding inspection and NDT Level II who wants a lead role in a growing local manufacturer.

Employer: International Paper

Location: 1212 Tolmak Rd, Shreveport, LA 71107

Type: Hourly full-time

Pay: Starting at $31.83+/hour

Shift: Rotating 12-hour shifts (days/evenings), weekends & OT

Maintain and repair plant equipment (mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, some electrical) in a large packaging facility. Strong fit if you have 5+ years mechanical maintenance or technical schooling and want top-tier pay plus full benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Alloy Piping Products

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.91–$43.24/hour, benefits (401k + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, life)

Program and optimize CNC lathes, mills, and 5-axis machines, using CAD/CAM and precision measuring tools. Great for an experienced CNC programmer who wants to drive process improvements and work with complex metal machining.

Employer: ISC Constructors, LLC

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time (onsite industrial projects)

Full-time (onsite industrial projects) Pay: Not listed; comprehensive benefits

Lead quality programs for E&I construction projects, manage QA/QC staff, audits, inspections, and turnover documentation. Best for someone with strong E&I construction quality experience who wants leadership responsibility and long-term career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open and like to move fast when they find local talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.