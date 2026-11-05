🏥 Shreveport healthcare jobs with multiple RN & travel roles

Shreveport’s healthcare scene is busy right now – lots of options for RNs, techs, and travelers. If you’re open to nights, travel contracts, or specialty work, there’s plenty to pick from.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care Location: Shreveport, LA (E 70th St clinic)

(E 70th St clinic) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in an outpatient dialysis center, delivering treatments, monitoring acutely ill patients, and educating them and their families. Strong benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and lots of training and growth paths.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time (7AM–5PM)

(7AM–5PM) Salary: Not listed

Provide full-scope anesthesia care for surgical and OB patients, including regional blocks and line placement. Requires MSN, APRN license, CRNA certification, ACLS, PALS, BLS.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Contract / Locum

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth negotiates pay)

Monday–Friday 7AM–5PM with overnight call, 2–3 weeks/month preferred. Adult and trauma cases, regional procedures, vent and line management, with CRNA supervision and full travel, housing, and malpractice covered.

Employer: TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Travel / 13-week contract (listed as internship)

(listed as internship) Pay: Approx. $1,667 per week

Night shift (10:30PM–7AM, Mon–Fri) leading sterile processing operations, inventory, and OR support. Great if you have several years of sterile processing or scrub tech experience and want leadership duties plus travel pay.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys)

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,936–$112,404/year (based on FT)

Provide in-home evaluation and treatment for adult speech, language, cognition, voice, and swallowing disorders. Requires state SLP license, CCC-SLP, CPR, and reliable transportation.

Employer: Ochsner LSU Health

Location: Based in Shreveport, LA; role tied to Monroe Cardiac Cath Lab

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Scrub into interventional procedures, operate imaging equipment, and follow radiation safety protocols. ARRT (or eligible) and state license required; interventional experience and advanced vascular certification preferred.

Employer: Brentwood Hospital

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time (4PM–12AM)

(4PM–12AM) Salary: Not listed

Lead a busy 24/7 admissions department at a 260-bed psychiatric and chemical dependency hospital. Supervise intake staff, oversee assessments and referrals, and support crisis admissions; master’s in mental health field or RN strongly preferred.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Travel / 13-week contract

Estimated Pay: $1,842 per week (36 hrs, nights)

Night-shift NICU travel contract (12-hour shifts). Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and travel reimbursements.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Travel / 13-week contract

Estimated Pay: $2,334 per week (40 hrs, days)

Evaluate and treat patients to improve mobility and reduce pain in a hospital/rehab setting. PT license and BLS required; new grads welcome, with day-one benefits and CEU reimbursement.

Employer: Chimp Haven

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Support the veterinary team by organizing and preparing meds, managing inventory, and keeping records for chimpanzee care. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, love animals, and want flexible hours with training provided.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level CAP 1 RN role in an outpatient hemodialysis clinic, handling assessments, treatments, meds, and patient education. Good step if you’re newer to nephrology and want a clear advancement ladder.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Per Diem / PRN

Salary: Not listed

For current RN students (GPA 3.0+) who’ve completed Fundamentals and at least one Med-Surg course. Hands-on experience under RN supervision plus a structured extern skill list.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Per Diem / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Experienced RN role floating to the ED and at least one other specialty (e.g., Med-Surg, Tele, IMC, Critical Care). Requires 2+ years combined experience, BLS, ACLS, PALS, and comfort with complex patients.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time (5x8s)

(5x8s) Salary: Not listed

OR/Endoscopy RN role providing perioperative care, meds, and patient education. Prefers perioperative experience; BLS, ACLS, PALS (at Children’s) required with clear grace periods for new hires.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time (7PM–7AM)

(7PM–7AM) Salary: Not listed

Night-shift float RN with at least 2 years’ experience, providing meds, wound care, and monitoring across units. Requires LA RN license, BLS, and ACLS within 30 days.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Per Diem / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Perform routine and advanced CT scans, support PACS workflows, and help keep patient flow smooth. Requires ARRT (R or N) or NMTCB, state license, and CT certification within 1 year.

Employer: Slate Healthcare

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Travel / 13-week contract

Pay: $2,175 per week (40 hrs, 10-hr nights)

Night-shift MLS contract with a strong blended rate and OT at $50/hr. Requires 2+ years’ experience, BLS, ASCP, and Louisiana license; locals are welcome.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time (7PM–7AM)

(7PM–7AM) Salary: Not listed

Night Med-Surg RN role providing complex inpatient care, meds, and education. Prefers 1+ year related experience, BLS, and active RN license (state or compact).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have several similar openings in Shreveport.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.