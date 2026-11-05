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Shreveport
🏥 Shreveport healthcare jobs with multiple RN & travel roles
5 days ago
Shreveport’s healthcare scene is busy right now – lots of options for RNs, techs, and travelers. If you’re open to nights, travel contracts, or specialty work, there’s plenty to pick from.
Registered Nurse | In-Center Hemodialysis
- Employer: DaVita Kidney Care
- Location: Shreveport, LA (E 70th St clinic)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in an outpatient dialysis center, delivering treatments, monitoring acutely ill patients, and educating them and their families. Strong benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and lots of training and growth paths.
CRNA, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist – Anesthesiology
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Full-time (7AM–5PM)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide full-scope anesthesia care for surgical and OB patients, including regional blocks and line placement. Requires MSN, APRN license, CRNA certification, ACLS, PALS, BLS.
Locum | Physician Anesthesiology
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Contract / Locum
- Salary: Not listed (CompHealth negotiates pay)
Monday–Friday 7AM–5PM with overnight call, 2–3 weeks/month preferred. Adult and trauma cases, regional procedures, vent and line management, with CRNA supervision and full travel, housing, and malpractice covered.
Travel Sterile Processing Technician – $1,667/week
- Employer: TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Travel / 13-week contract (listed as internship)
- Pay: Approx. $1,667 per week
Night shift (10:30PM–7AM, Mon–Fri) leading sterile processing operations, inventory, and OR support. Great if you have several years of sterile processing or scrub tech experience and want leadership duties plus travel pay.
Speech Pathologist – Home Health
- Employer: Optum (Amedisys)
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $74,936–$112,404/year (based on FT)
Provide in-home evaluation and treatment for adult speech, language, cognition, voice, and swallowing disorders. Requires state SLP license, CCC-SLP, CPR, and reliable transportation.
Interventional Radiologic Technologist – Cardiac Cath Lab (Monroe)
- Employer: Ochsner LSU Health
- Location: Based in Shreveport, LA; role tied to Monroe Cardiac Cath Lab
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Scrub into interventional procedures, operate imaging equipment, and follow radiation safety protocols. ARRT (or eligible) and state license required; interventional experience and advanced vascular certification preferred.
Intake Supervisor – Behavioral Health Admissions
- Employer: Brentwood Hospital
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Full-time (4PM–12AM)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a busy 24/7 admissions department at a 260-bed psychiatric and chemical dependency hospital. Supervise intake staff, oversee assessments and referrals, and support crisis admissions; master’s in mental health field or RN strongly preferred.
Travel NICU RN – $1,842/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Travel / 13-week contract
- Estimated Pay: $1,842 per week (36 hrs, nights)
Night-shift NICU travel contract (12-hour shifts). Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and travel reimbursements.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,334/week
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Travel / 13-week contract
- Estimated Pay: $2,334 per week (40 hrs, days)
Evaluate and treat patients to improve mobility and reduce pain in a hospital/rehab setting. PT license and BLS required; new grads welcome, with day-one benefits and CEU reimbursement.
Part-Time Veterinary Pharmacy Assistant
- Employer: Chimp Haven
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Support the veterinary team by organizing and preparing meds, managing inventory, and keeping records for chimpanzee care. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, love animals, and want flexible hours with training provided.
Outpatient Registered Nurse – Dialysis
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level CAP 1 RN role in an outpatient hemodialysis clinic, handling assessments, treatments, meds, and patient education. Good step if you’re newer to nephrology and want a clear advancement ladder.
Nurse Extern I – Nursing Internship
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Per Diem / PRN
- Salary: Not listed
For current RN students (GPA 3.0+) who’ve completed Fundamentals and at least one Med-Surg course. Hands-on experience under RN supervision plus a structured extern skill list.
Registered Nurse Float III – Nursing Float Pool
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Per Diem / PRN
- Salary: Not listed
Experienced RN role floating to the ED and at least one other specialty (e.g., Med-Surg, Tele, IMC, Critical Care). Requires 2+ years combined experience, BLS, ACLS, PALS, and comfort with complex patients.
Registered Nurse – Endoscopy Surgery
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Full-time (5x8s)
- Salary: Not listed
OR/Endoscopy RN role providing perioperative care, meds, and patient education. Prefers perioperative experience; BLS, ACLS, PALS (at Children’s) required with clear grace periods for new hires.
Registered Nurse Float I – Nursing Float Pool
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Full-time (7PM–7AM)
- Salary: Not listed
Night-shift float RN with at least 2 years’ experience, providing meds, wound care, and monitoring across units. Requires LA RN license, BLS, and ACLS within 30 days.
Computed Tomography Technologist – Imaging CAT Scan
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Per Diem / PRN
- Salary: Not listed
Perform routine and advanced CT scans, support PACS workflows, and help keep patient flow smooth. Requires ARRT (R or N) or NMTCB, state license, and CT certification within 1 year.
Travel Medical Lab Scientist – $2,175/week
- Employer: Slate Healthcare
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Travel / 13-week contract
- Pay: $2,175 per week (40 hrs, 10-hr nights)
Night-shift MLS contract with a strong blended rate and OT at $50/hr. Requires 2+ years’ experience, BLS, ASCP, and Louisiana license; locals are welcome.
Registered Nurse – Acute MedSurgical A
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Full-time (7PM–7AM)
- Salary: Not listed
Night Med-Surg RN role providing complex inpatient care, meds, and education. Prefers 1+ year related experience, BLS, and active RN license (state or compact).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have several similar openings in Shreveport.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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