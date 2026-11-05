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🍽️ Multiple Shreveport Food & Hospitality Jobs With Growth Potential
Shreveport’s food scene is busy, and local employers are hiring people who want steady hours, friendly teams, and room to grow.
Below are several solid options in food service & hospitality around Shreveport, LA right now.
Food Service Director – Long-Term Care
- Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc
- Location: Shreveport, LA (long-term care facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the entire dining department in a long‑term care facility, from food quality and safety to staff training and scheduling. This role is ideal if you have food service management experience and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, paid holidays & vacation, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and training & development.
Starbucks Barista (In-Store)
- Employer: Albertsons Companies
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Make coffee and espresso drinks inside an Albertsons store while keeping the bar clean, stocked, and moving smoothly. Good fit if you like a fast-paced, customer-facing job with weekly pay, flexible schedules, associate discounts, and training for growth.
Assistant Deli Manager
- Employer: Brookshire Grocery Company
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run the deli department, from hot and cold food prep to inventory, scheduling, and customer service. This is a strong step‑up role if you have deli or grocery experience and want benefits, PTO, 401(k) with company contribution, employee discounts, and clear paths to advance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer offers different shifts and growth paths, and you might spot a fit you didn’t expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.