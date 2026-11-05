👔 Several Leadership & Project Roles Hiring Now in Shreveport

Shreveport has some strong leadership openings right now, especially around big industrial and data center projects. If you’ve got project experience, this is a good moment to move up.

Employer: SLB

SLB Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead all planning and scheduling for large data center builds, from engineering through commissioning. You’ll own the master schedule in Primavera P6, run critical-path and “what-if” analyses, and guide recovery plans with engineering, supply chain, and construction teams. Best fit if you have 10–15 years on large industrial or EPC projects and deep P6 expertise.

Employer: SLB

SLB Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own full lifecycle delivery of major data center projects, with accountability for safety, cost, schedule, and quality. You’ll lead multi‑discipline teams, manage contractors, handle change management, and be the main point of contact for the client and program leadership. Ideal if you bring 15–20 years managing complex critical‑infrastructure or industrial projects.

Employer: ISC Constructors, LLC

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely full-time (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

Support project controls and management on industrial electrical and instrumentation projects. You’ll handle documentation, cost tracking, materials, billing, and coordination between field teams, purchasing, accounting, and clients. Good step if you’ve done construction project support and want more exposure to project controls and management.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.