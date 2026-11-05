🤝 Shreveport Community Counselor Roles with Multiple Openings

Mental health hiring is busy in Shreveport right now, especially for licensed counselors and social workers. If you’re ready to support local adults, teens, and kids, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Brentwood Hospital (part of UHS )

Brentwood Hospital (part of ) Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

, Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

Work with adult psychiatric and chemical dependency patients in a 260-bed behavioral health hospital. You’ll do psychosocial assessments, group and family therapy, and discharge planning, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and career growth across UHS.

Employer: Brentwood Hospital

Brentwood Hospital Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Listed as full-time, schedule is PRN, Saturdays 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Listed as full-time, schedule is Salary: Not listed

Great if you want extra hours without a full weekly schedule. Provide outpatient therapy and case management for children, teens, and adults, focusing on groups, family work, and aftercare planning.

Employer: Brentwood Hospital

Brentwood Hospital Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: PRN , needs weekday availability (Monday–Friday)

, needs Salary: Not listed

Flexible inpatient role where you support units across ages, from kids to adults. You’ll join an interdisciplinary treatment team, lead groups, and coordinate safe discharge plans.

Employer: Brentwood Hospital

Brentwood Hospital Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Part-time , Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

, Monday–Friday, Salary: $55,029.60 – $85,000 per year

Two inpatient openings (one Adult Services, one Adolescent Services) for licensed counselors or social workers. You’ll handle assessments, group and family therapy, and discharge planning, with paid time off and EAP included.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the employer’s site. Your next step in community mental health might be right here in Shreveport.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.