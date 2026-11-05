🏗️ Shreveport Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Roles $30/hr–$90K+

Shreveport’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid openings in manufacturing, power systems, and automation. If you like hands-on problem solving and modern equipment, these are worth a look.

Employer: Vertiv

Vertiv Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on testing, troubleshooting, and maintaining electrical power distribution systems up to 15 kV. This role fits someone with NETA credentials who’s ready to lead projects, travel about 50%, and write up detailed test reports.

Employer: Omni Specialty Packaging

Location: Shreveport, LA (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $90,000+ (based on experience)

Lead packaging innovation for a growing, family-owned lubricant manufacturer. You’ll drive cost-saving projects, support new product launches, and work with automated packaging lines, with strong benefits and room to grow.

Employer: BENTELER International AG

Location: Shreveport, LA (In person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.58 – $33.26 per hour, at least 40 hours/week

Be the “first responder” for plant automation issues, from PLCs and HMIs to drives and industrial power systems. This role offers strong benefits (401(k) match, health, PTO, tuition help) and is great for techs who like troubleshooting and continuous improvement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.