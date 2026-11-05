📋 Shreveport Admin & Clerical Jobs: Multiple Hospital & Campus Roles

Shreveport has some solid admin openings right now, especially in healthcare and on campus. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

CHRISTUS Health Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8AM–5PM

Salary: Not listed

This front-desk clinic role is all about greeting patients, checking them in, verifying insurance, taking payments, and helping with referrals and scheduling. Good fit if you have 3+ years in healthcare, strong computer skills, and like being the go-to person between patients and medical staff.

(Duplicate also listed on Indeed; role details are the same.)

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

CHRISTUS Health Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8AM–5PM

Salary: Not listed

You’ll support a nursing unit with phones, visitors, charts, and scheduling tests and consults. Great entry point into hospital work if you have a high school diploma and at least 1 year of related experience and enjoy a busy, team-based environment.

(Also posted via LSUS Continuing Education on LinkedIn.)

Employer: LSU Shreveport (LSUS)

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Likely full-time; some evenings/weekends required

Salary: Not listed

This role mixes office work with event action: helping plan and set up events, supervising student workers, handling room reservations, and supporting A/V needs. You’ll need a high school diploma, strong customer service and Microsoft Office skills, and be okay with lifting up to 20 lbs and working some after-hours and weekend events.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and related openings. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.