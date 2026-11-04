🚚 Shreveport Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple Roles Now Hiring

Shreveport has a steady flow of logistics and supply jobs right now, from warehouse floors to hospital purchasing offices. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping things moving and organized.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Shreveport, LA (Mill & MRF)

(Mill & MRF) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run the scale house for inbound and outbound trucks, log loads, and keep traffic flowing safely. This role is great if you like a fast pace, talking with drivers, and being the hub between the yard, office, and shipping.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting rate of pay varies by role, location, and experience (not specifically listed)

Pick and stage online orders, help customers get the right items, and use powered equipment like forklifts and order pickers. Good fit if you want flexible hours, like staying active on your feet, and don’t mind learning store tech.

Employer: Willis-Knighton Health System

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join the hospital purchasing team as an official buying agent to manage orders from start to finish. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with Excel, and like working with vendors and accounting to stretch hospital dollars.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail, and it might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.