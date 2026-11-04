👔 Shreveport Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Shreveport’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in energy, construction, and healthcare. If you’ve got management experience and want to stay local, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Electrical Reliability Services, Inc. (a Vertiv business)

Electrical Reliability Services, Inc. (a business) Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a service center that supports power and electrical systems for major facilities. You’ll oversee field engineers and techs, manage contracts and profit plans, and be the main contact for customers in the region.

Employer: American Electric Power (AEP)

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $136,539 – $177,503/year

Posting closes: 11-18-2026 (closes the day before)

Senior leadership role managing a regional engineering services group that supports power plants. Ideal if you have 10+ years in plant operations/maintenance and want a high-impact, well-paid seat at the table in a major utility.

Employer: Home Health (home health agency)

(home health agency) Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Not listed (administrative leadership)

Not listed (administrative leadership) Salary: Not listed

Top operations role running a home health agency day to day—staffing, budgeting, compliance, and quality of care. Great fit for an RN, physician, or degree-holder with 3–5 years of healthcare management experience.

Employer: Goodwin Facilities Solutions

Location: Shreveport & Alexandria, LA (travel between both)

(travel between both) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $35/hour

Hands-on role supporting commercial construction projects using Procore and Microsoft Office. You’ll visit jobsites, coordinate schedules, keep records tight, and work closely with clients and vendors; OSHA 30 and 2+ years of construction experience are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often shape roles around strong candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.