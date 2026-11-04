🏭 Shreveport Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Shreveport’s plants and fabrication shops are busy right now, and they’re looking for people who know their way around welds, pipes, and production floors. Here are a few solid roles if you like hands-on work and quality-focused teams.

Employer: Intertek

Intertek Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Temporary, Full-Time (40–50 hrs/week, 5pm–3am, ~6 months)

Category: Manufacturing quality / inspection

You’ll be Intertek’s on-site quality expert inside a local manufacturing facility, inspecting structural steel, modular piping, HVAC plant rooms, and skid assemblies before they ship. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years in mechanical/structural quality inspection, know ASME piping codes and AWS weld standards, and are comfortable using digital tools to log defects and inspection reports.

Alternate listing with same role/details: Indeed posting

Employer: Module X Solutions

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-Time

Benefits (highlights): Health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, bonuses, tuition assistance, wellness resources

Lead welding inspections on modular buildings and solar skids, oversee welder qualifications, and help develop welding procedures and inspection staff. Great for someone with 4+ years welding inspection, AWS D1.1 knowledge, NDT Level II VT & MT, and an interest in mentoring welders while still staying close to the shop floor.

Employer: BENTELER (Steel/Tube division)

(Steel/Tube division) Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-Time, 40+ hrs/week, in-person

Pay: $30.58 – $33.26 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, FSA/HSA, EAP

Hands-on maintenance and mechanical work in a steel/pipe mill environment—welding, torch cutting, rigging, hydraulics, pneumatics, and equipment rebuilds. Ideal if you have a HS diploma/GED, strong safety mindset, solid stick welding skills, and want steady hours with big-company benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their site. Keep your resume handy and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.