🔧 Shreveport Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now

Shreveport’s maintenance and facilities scene is busy right now, especially around hospitals and industrial plants. If you like hands-on work and keeping buildings running smooth, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Calumet

Calumet Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience)

Keep a busy plant running by doing repairs, preventive maintenance, and troubleshooting on equipment, tanks, and support systems. Good fit if you have strong mechanical skills, can work any shift, and like a fast-paced industrial setting.

Employer: Oceans Healthcare / Louisiana Behavioral Health

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead plant operations for a behavioral health hospital, overseeing maintenance, grounds, safety, security, and housekeeping. This is a leadership role for someone with at least 5 years in facilities management, ideally with healthcare experience.

Employer: Willis-Knighton Health System

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the hospital running clean by folding linens, stocking shelves, and operating laundry equipment. Good entry-level role if you’re reliable, can handle physical work, and can pass a pre-employment physical.

Employer: Willis Knighton Health

Location: WK Bossier – Environmental Services-MOB2 (Shreveport/Bossier area)

Type: Full-time, evenings (4:00 pm – 12:30 am)

Salary: Not listed

Clean and stock patient rooms, nursing stations, labs, offices, and more using standard housekeeping tools and supplies. Great if you like evening shifts and want steady work in a healthcare setting.

Employer: Willis-Knighton Health System

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the evening tech role, this job focuses on daily cleaning and restocking across hospital areas with mops, vacuums, and other basic tools. A solid fit if you like routine, detail-oriented work and helping keep patient areas safe and clean.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings listed on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.