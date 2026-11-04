🚌 Shreveport Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Shreveport’s transport scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like being around trucks, equipment, and the open road. Here are a few strong picks hiring in and around Shreveport, LA.

Employer: United Rentals

United Rentals Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Home every night, hauling rental equipment as a Class A CDL driver for a major national company. Good fit if you like customer interaction, steady local routes, and strong benefits with room to grow.

Employer: EquipmentShare

EquipmentShare Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM , overtime after 40 hours, some on-call

Monday–Friday, , overtime after 40 hours, some on-call Salary: Not listed

Drive and deliver heavy equipment with a Class A CDL (or required license), using tech tools to manage routes and deliveries. Comes with full medical, PTO, 401(k) match, and extra perks like gym stipends and monthly family dinner nights.

Employer: ALLIANCE TANK LINES

Location: Shreveport, LA (in person)

Shreveport, LA (in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $28.00–$35.00 per hour

Hands-on role keeping commercial trucks and trailers running with diagnostics, repairs, and preventive maintenance. Great if you’re experienced with diesel, electrical, brakes, and welding and want steady shop work with health, vision, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.