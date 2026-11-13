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📅 Paint harvest wooden coasters in Shreve Nov. 14
7 days ago
📅 Paint Harvest-Themed Wooden Coasters in Shreve
Want a fun fall craft? Join the library for “Shreve Painted Wooden Coasters” and decorate rustic wooden rounds with harvest-themed images, just in time for Thanksgiving.
- Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026
- Time: 11:00am – 12:00pm
- Location: Meeting Room North & Meeting Room South, Shreve campus
- Audience: Adults 18 and up
- Category: Craft program
It’s an in-person event, so just show up ready to get creative. You can also add it to your calendar using the iCal or Google Calendar links on the event page so you don’t forget.
Organizer: Hannah Bersee.
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