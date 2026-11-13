📅 Paint Harvest-Themed Wooden Coasters in Shreve

Want a fun fall craft? Join the library for “Shreve Painted Wooden Coasters” and decorate rustic wooden rounds with harvest-themed images, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Saturday, Time: 11:00am – 12:00pm

Location: Meeting Room North & Meeting Room South , Shreve campus

, campus Audience: Adults 18 and up

Category: Craft program

It’s an in-person event, so just show up ready to get creative. You can also add it to your calendar using the iCal or Google Calendar links on the event page so you don’t forget.

Organizer: Hannah Bersee.