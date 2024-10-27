Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Showbiz Cheat Sheet

    Jessica Alba Once Shared Why This Dance Film Was the Perfect Movie to Do After ‘Dark Angel’

    By Antonio Stallings,

    1 days ago

    Jessica Alba starred in a film that might’ve been the polar opposite of ‘Dark Angel’ after James Cameron’s series ended.

    Actor Jessica Alba was more than grateful for the opportunity to star in James Cameron’s Dark Angel. But the feature took its toll in many ways. Because of this, Alba figured this more lighthearted romp was the perfect answer for the sci-fi show.

    The film that helped Jessica Alba heal from ‘Dark Angel’

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFJIr_0wNnSTYe00
    Jessica Alba | Kurt Vinion/WireImage

    Alba has been very candid about the grueling schedule she experienced when shooting Dark Angel. Playing the formidable cyborg required more than just memorizing lines for Alba and Cameron. She had to embody the physicality of a soldier, which required a dedicated training regimen. So Alba’s schedule for the series might’ve made it one of the hardest projects she’s ever done.

    Dark Angel was intense for me,” Alba said according to Black Film. “It was impossible for me. I worked on the weekends, 10 ½ months a year, in the cold, in Vancouver; with night shoots 4 to 5 days a week. I would leave at dark after working and come back at dark and then it was raining. I wanted something that light and fun and just goodhearted and between Sept.11 and the war, to me, I just felt like it would be such a breathe of fresh air to go and have an experience that it’s not a thinking movie but a predicable story.”

    That predictable story was Honey, where Alba played a talented hip-hop dancer who was on the rise. The movie didn’t do too well critically or commercially, but it was exactly the kind of film Alba needed at the time.

    “It’s all these things that are not that deep but it’s a good time and there’s good music,” she said.

    Jessica Alba wouldn’t mind doing a ‘Dark Angel’ reboot

    Alba has come a long way from her Dark Angel days. In addition to Honey, she’s starred in a variety of movies over the years. Some, like Good Luck Chuck, offered the kind of fun, predictable movies that Alba enjoyed doing every now and then. Others like Sin City might’ve been even darker than Dark Angel.

    Still, despite Alba’s, she kept Cameron’s Fox series close to her heart. So much so that Alba was receptive to doing a reboot years later, but only if Cameron was still involved.

    “Oh my goodness, would I do Dark Angel again? If Jim wanted to do Dark Angel, I would do Dark Angel again,” Alba told ET not too long ago. “Yeah, ’cause he really has been a mentor of mine and it would just be fun to work with him. We have that history together and I admire him so much, so I think it would be fun.”

    Given how much the world has advanced in real life, Alba was very intrigued by how a rebooted Dark Angel might fair today. Ironically, time in the real world has now gone past the year Dark Angel was originally set in, which was 2019.

    “[Dark Angel] was ahead of its time, for sure, but it would be really interesting just to see where Jim and Chuck would take it knowing what we know now about AI and everything, yeah, and just where technology is. It would be cool to see how, where they would dream,” Alba said.

    How ‘Dark Angel’ helped Jessica Alba’s recent film ‘Trigger Warning’

    Dark Angel is still affecting Alba’s work to this day. Recently, she starred in the Netflix movie Trigger Warning, where Alba played a special forces officer dealing with a personal crime in her hometown. The thriller saw Alba utilizing muscles she hadn’t used in years as an action star. But the Honest Company founder credited her time in Dark Angel for shaping her Trigger Warning performance.

    “I mean, that was the first big role that I ever had, and it really laid the foundation for me. As far as doing action, it was fun. I felt very empowered, and I feel like I haven’t been able to really use those skill sets that I developed so early in my career until now,” she said in an interview with Comic Book Resources.

    “I mean, this is really the first movie I get to use all that hand-to-hand combating and … really infuse all of that,” she continued. “And then I got to learn knife fighting, which I’ve never done.”

    Related Search

    Dark angelJessica AlbaJames Cameron'S filmsSci-Fi showsBlack filmSin City

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Kate Beckinsale’s Eccentric Doll-Like Look Mystifies Fans Who Think She Seems a Little Off
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet2 days ago
    How ‘Hustlers’ Was a Celebration for Jennifer Lopez According to This Director
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet4 days ago
    Gwen Stefani Admitted Her Audition for a Critically Panned Film Was ‘Humiliating’
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet11 hours ago
    Gwen Stefani Said Blake Shelton’s Divorce Announcement Felt Like a ‘Gift’ to Her
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet11 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Conjoined Twins Brittany and Abby Hensel and Husband Josh Bowling Are All Smiles in New Photo
    E! News18 hours ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Suge Knight Reveals What He Believes Will Happen to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs In Prison If He’s Convicted
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet3 days ago
    Matt Damon Didn’t See the Sun for Months While Filming ‘The Bourne Supremacy’
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet17 hours ago
    Michael Douglas twins with his two handsome sons for very special night out
    HELLO3 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    What Is New York Yankees Captain Aaron Judge’s Ethnicity?
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet2 days ago
    Jenelle Evans’ Custody Drama: Nathan Griffith Wants His Son to Return to Tennessee
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet2 days ago
    Meri Brown Calls Her Relationship With Kody Brown a Mixture of ‘High Hopes and Dashed Realities, Dreams Come True and Broken Hearts’
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet2 days ago
    The One Thing Most Cats Do When They’re Truly Content (But Few Parents Notice)
    Vision Pet Care4 days ago
    The Eagles’ ‘Hotel California’ References Another Classic Rock Band
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet3 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Meghan Markle Didn’t ‘Understand the Point’ of Certain Royal Duties and Questioned Why she Wasn’t ‘Getting Paid’
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    Why Don Henley Was ‘Delirious’ When He Wrote The Eagles’ ‘Witchy Woman’
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet2 days ago
    John Lennon Said He Chose to Work With Only 2 People Who ‘Interested’ Him
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Kody Brown’s Luau Meltdown in ‘Sister Wives’ Season 10 Showed His True Colors
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Once Allegedly Got Into a Shouting Match With Madonna at a Party
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Rosamund Pike Once Felt She Was Lacking Compared to Ben Affleck’s Performance in ‘Gone Girl’
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet16 hours ago
    A Former Bad Boy Artist Was Shocked When Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Did ‘Good Stuff’
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet20 hours ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy