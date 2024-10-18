Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Showbiz Cheat Sheet

    My Favorite Horror Movie From the 1980s Changed Cinema

    By Matthew Trzcinski,

    2 days ago

    The 1980s were a peak decade for horror . My favorite 1980s horror movie transcends the genre and has influenced it profoundly. It’s also one of the few horror movies that routinely appears on lists of the greatest movies of all time.

    My favorite horror movie from the 1980s was by the best director of all time

    Perhaps the most acclaimed film director of all time was Stanley Kubrick . His most famous films include 2001: A Space Odyssey , Spartacus , A Clockwork Orange , Full Metal Jacket , Lolita , and Eyes Wide Shut . Each of these films was a mainstream release that felt more like an arthouse film. These days, the Kubrick film that’s the most popular might be The Shining .

    Considering it’s based on a novel by Stephen King and stars Jack Nicholson, The Shining sounds like it should be a good but conventional Hollywood movie. After all, most King adaptations are pretty straightforward. However, The Shining stands apart from most horror films by combining slasher shocks with an intriguing pop surrealism. This masterful genre fusion makes The Shining a few cuts above the rest.

    King’s novel is written like every other piece of commercial fiction: it’s a decently paced sequence of build-up and pay-off. Kubrick’s film intentionally twists the original narrative, removing many of the story’s answers, leaving only uncertainty and dread. The film’s bizarre pacing and detours make it feel like a genuinely terrifying haunted house where you cannot begin to guess what’s behind each new door.

    ‘The Shining’ is more important than other 1980s horror films

    Part of the way you can tell why The Shining aged so well is that it’s had a significant impact on recent movies. The 2010s saw the rise of a subgenre called “art-horror” or “elevated horror” that combined elements of horror and art films. The Shining was a huge influence on that movement. For that reason, The Shining is more critical to modern cinema than other 1980s horror entries like Friday the 13th or A Nightmare on Elm Street .

    A lot of Internet horror draws from The Shining . Like Kubrick’s film, something like Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared or Too Many Cooks combined pop surrealism, terror, and a dose of dark humor. Kubrick’s techniques look like they will connect with Generation Z and beyond.

    Related

    Is ‘The Shining’ Really About Native American History?

    What went into making the world’s favorite Stanley Kubrick movie

    An actor from Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon named Leon Vitali worked as the director’s assistant on The Shining . During a 2001 interview with The Digital Bits , he gave fans insight into the film’s creation. “And after Barry Lyndon , we stayed in touch,” he said. “And one day, he sent me a book called The Shining , and he asked me if I wanted to work with him on it. Which I did, or course.”

    Vitali revealed what it was like to work with Kubrick. “One of the things that anyone who met Stanley — one of the things that impressed you about him — was how easy it was to work with him,” he recalled. “You know, there’s a lot of stories about how demonic he was, and how he was often temperamental. But with me, he was just so patient and willing to give me a say in the process. You know, if he was concentrating on you, Stanley could just make you feel like it was just you and him. It was almost like working with a theater director. He wanted to know what you had to say, and he really listened to you. As an actor, that’s really a wonderful thing.”

    Kubrick’s approach helped him to make a masterpiece.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    My Favorite Horror Movie Performance Is Just as Funny as It Is Terrifying
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet10 hours ago
    The Horror Film That Frightens Me the Most Is More Gross Than Scary
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘Destroyed’ the Life of a Bad Boy Artist After He Defended Him
    Showbiz Cheat Sheetlast hour
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza26 days ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato8 hours ago
    The Tragic Final Days of 'Petticoat Junction' Star Bea Benaderet (Betty Rubble on 'The Flintstones')
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Is Similar to 1 Bible Story
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Gabrielle Union Felt Entitled to Be Unfaithful With Her First Husband
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    Matt Arness’ ‘Gunsmoke’ Badge, Other Props From the Western Show Hit Auction Block
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    King Charles Sends Subtle ‘Message’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After They Purchase Portugal Home
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet10 hours ago
    Kylie Jenner Allegedly ‘Infuriated’ Models at Fashion Week Who Felt She Didn’t ‘Deserve to Be There’
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet11 hours ago
    Aaliyah Responded Evasively When Asked If She’d Ever Been in Love
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet7 hours ago
    Meri Brown Sparks Laughter on Instagram as She Uses Her Dog to Poke Fun at Her Plural Marriage
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    Seven Indigenous Truths From These Native Community Leaders
    L.A. TACO4 days ago
    Prince Harry Recalls Prince William’s Reaction to Secret News: ‘We Must Tell Kate’
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
    Gabrielle Union Once Said ‘You Have to Be On Your Toes’ Working With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Denver shelter pets prepare for disco bash
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez Wants an Oscar for ‘Unstoppable’ After Being ‘Seen as the Victim’ in Ben Affleck Divorce, Source Says
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    Jennifer Aydin Thinks She’ll Be Back for Season 15 of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’, but Andy Cohen Doesn’t
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet2 days ago
    ‘Virgin River’ Teases Mel and Jack’s Wedding in Season 6 [Video]
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy