    A Kate Middleton Tiara Moment Could Happen Before the Year’s Over, Historian Says

    By Mandi Kerr,

    2 days ago

    Royal style fans get excited because Kate Middleton may wear a tiara before 2024 ends. The Princess of Wales, 42, has spent the year out of the spotlight as she continues to focus on her health. (This has meant very few style moments featuring the future queen.) Now, as Kate returns to public life , she could, a royal historian says, wear a tiara for a big royal family event.

    Kate may wear a tiara to a December state dinner

    Mark the calendar for Dec. 3 and 4, 2024. That’s when King Charles III and Queen Camilla are hosting a state visit for the Amir of Qatar, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani.

    Buckingham Palace hasn’t released details on when exactly they’ll have the customary state dinner. However, according to royal historian Jessica Storoschuk, Kate will likely join Prince William and her fellow royals for the evening.

    “Given that she is [the] wife of the heir and typically an involved senior royal, she will most likely attend if she is medically able to,” Storoschuk told Marie Claire .

    “Throughout her marriage, Catherine has shown that she understands the soft power of more formal events like state dinners,” she continued. “And that includes the glamour of a gown and tiara.”

    Middleton last wore a tiara in November 2023

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jpqoA_0w8pnXht00
    Prince William and Kate Middleton | Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Fans of Kate’s tiara moments haven’t seen the royal wear one in nearly a year. She last donned glittering headwear on Nov. 21, 2023, for a state dinner at Buckingham Palace. For the occasion, which honored South Korea, the future queen wore a white Jenny Packham gown and white gloves.

    Kate completed her look with a stunning tiara. Not the Lover’s Knot Tiara that’s known to be one of her favorites. Rather, one that hadn’t been seen in nearly 100 years. Kate wore the Strathmore Rose tiara, a royal accessory featuring a diamond floral design that hadn’t been worn since the 1930s.

    It originally belonged to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, who died in 2002. Kate’s choice of tiara, Lauren Kiehna of The Court Jeweller told People , highlighted her desire “to emulate the Queen Mother’s royal role and wearing her jewels is an important symbol of that continuity.”

    Kate is easing back into royal duties and public appearances

    Related https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9mJU_0w8pnXht00

    Kate Middleton Won’t Join Prince William in South Africa for Earthshot Prize Awards: Report

    Kate’s not on her way to wearing a tiara from the royal family’s extensive jewelry collection just yet. For now, she’s gradually reintroducing herself to royal life after taking the year off—minus a few appearances here and there—to focus on her cancer treatment and recovery.

    After announcing she’d completed chemotherapy in a video early in September 2024, she quietly attended two meetings at Windsor Castle. In one, she reportedly discussed her annual Christmas carol concert, which is going ahead as planned. In another, her child development initiative was on the agenda.

    Most recently, Kate made a surprise appearance alongside William in Southport, England. They met with first responders after three children were killed in a July 2024 knife attack during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    Jude Armold
    16h ago
    A Beautiful Future Queen!
    Lupita Palacios
    1d ago
    Beautiful Princess 🌹
    View all comments
