Royal Commentator Shares Unusual Theory About Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Doing So Many Separate Appearances

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making a lot of public appearances lately, just not with each other.

Some fans have been a little perplexed as to why they are attending functions separately. Well, several royal watchers have offered the same theory on why that is. Now though, one commentator is revealing that there’s a less obvious theory for why we haven’t seen the duke and duchess together in a while.

Many experts agree on reason for Prince Harry and Meghan’s separate appearances

The Sussexes solo appearances began in September when Meghan gave remarks during an event at a bookstore near the couple’s home in Montecito. Weeks later, Harry attended a charity concert for first responders hosted at actor Kevin Costner’s estate before flying to New York City where he spoke at the Concordia Annual Summit as well as the Clinton Global Initiative during Climate Week. He then did a surprise guest spot on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon .

The prince’s busy schedule continued as he traveled to the U.K. for the Wellchild Awards, one of the few patronages he kept after stepping down as a working royal. Harry then headed to Africa where he met with local Sentebale leaders to showcase programs to philanthropists and corporate foundations.

While Harry was globe-trotting, Meghan made another solo appearance at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala.

So why have the Sussexes been attending all these engagements alone?

Most royal watchers and experts agree that it is a carefully orchestrated PR strategy to get Harry back in the good graces of the public. He reportedly hired a new PR team who are aware that his popularity has taken a nosedive over the last few years as he and Meghan have attacked his family. They’re now likely trying to keep him out of the bad press the duchess has been getting recently after former staffers called her a “ dictator in high heels ” and a “ demon boss .”

“I do think there’s a clear strategy here to rehabilitate his public image and the way people view him as well and his reputation too,” commentator Louise Roberts told Sky News . “So I do feel the two of them as a sort of going concern, their reputation is still not good. But obviously, there’s a strategy and he must be on board with this to sort of push forward and do some of the charity work.”

Meghan Markle at the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala | Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Royal commentator and podcast host Kinsey Schofield shared another reason why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made these separate appearances.

Speaking on Talk TV , Schofield acknowledged that this whole thing could very well be part of their new PR plan with the Duke’s publicists thinking: “Prince Harry has an established base of people that fell in love with him as a young man. They might have been angry with him because of Spare , because of Netflix … But at the end of the day, they have room for him in their heart. So let’s push him out independently and let’s win those people back over with the hope that the love would seep through to Meghan Markle because that is his wife.”

However, the commentator offered a different theory as well sharing that it could also be “Prince Harry is being sent out on his own to break from the rumors that he is whipped. That it’s Meghan [who] is running the show.”

Meghan and Harry both have upcoming solo Netflix projects. Harry has a documentary coming out soon about the sport of polo before the former Suits star debuts her cooking show. If their PR team can generate enough positive press and they become well-liked by then, it would almost guarantee many more views for them.