Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Showbiz Cheat Sheet

    Royal Commentator Shares Unusual Theory About Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Doing So Many Separate Appearances

    By Michelle Kapusta,

    1 days ago

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making a lot of public appearances lately, just not with each other.

    Some fans have been a little perplexed as to why they are attending functions separately. Well, several royal watchers have offered the same theory on why that is. Now though, one commentator is revealing that there’s a less obvious theory for why we haven’t seen the duke and duchess together in a while.

    Many experts agree on reason for Prince Harry and Meghan’s separate appearances

    The Sussexes solo appearances began in September when Meghan gave remarks during an event at a bookstore near the couple’s home in Montecito. Weeks later, Harry attended a charity concert for first responders hosted at actor Kevin Costner’s estate before flying to New York City where he spoke at the Concordia Annual Summit as well as the Clinton Global Initiative during Climate Week. He then did a surprise guest spot on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon .

    The prince’s busy schedule continued as he traveled to the U.K. for the Wellchild Awards, one of the few patronages he kept after stepping down as a working royal. Harry then headed to Africa where he met with local Sentebale leaders to showcase programs to philanthropists and corporate foundations.

    While Harry was globe-trotting, Meghan made another solo appearance at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala.

    So why have the Sussexes been attending all these engagements alone?

    Most royal watchers and experts agree that it is a carefully orchestrated PR strategy to get Harry back in the good graces of the public. He reportedly hired a new PR team who are aware that his popularity has taken a nosedive over the last few years as he and Meghan have attacked his family. They’re now likely trying to keep him out of the bad press the duchess has been getting recently after former staffers called her a  “ dictator in high heels ” and a “ demon boss .”

    “I do think there’s a clear strategy here to rehabilitate his public image and the way people view him as well and his reputation too,” commentator Louise Roberts told Sky News . “So I do feel the two of them as a sort of going concern, their reputation is still not good. But obviously, there’s a strategy and he must be on board with this to sort of push forward and do some of the charity work.”

    Commentator shares another theory for why the Sussexes are showing up at events solo

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDR8g_0vxyPuG400
    Meghan Markle at the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala | Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
    Related

    Commentators Say Prince Harry and Meghan Can’t Work Together Ever Again as ‘Brand Sussex Is in Its Death Throes’

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17UwtI_0vxyPuG400

    Body Language Expert Tries to Solve Mystery of Why Meghan Markle Was Banned From Walking on Red Carpet With Prince Harry

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=364MOX_0vxyPuG400

    Meghan Markle’s Death Stare When She Forgot She Was on Camera at an Event With Her Mother and Prince Harry Goes Viral

    Surprise! Psychic Says Meghan Markle Will Start Attending TV Auditions Again

    Royal commentator and podcast host Kinsey Schofield shared another reason why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made these separate appearances.

    Speaking on Talk TV , Schofield acknowledged that this whole thing could very well be part of their new PR plan with the Duke’s publicists thinking: “Prince Harry has an established base of people that fell in love with him as a young man. They might have been angry with him because of Spare , because of Netflix … But at the end of the day, they have room for him in their heart. So let’s push him out independently and let’s win those people back over with the hope that the love would seep through to Meghan Markle because that is his wife.”

    However, the commentator offered a different theory as well sharing that it could also be “Prince Harry is being sent out on his own to break from the rumors that he is whipped. That it’s Meghan [who] is running the show.”

    Meghan and Harry both have upcoming solo Netflix projects. Harry has a documentary coming out soon about the sport of polo before the former Suits star debuts her cooking show. If their PR team can generate enough positive press and they become well-liked by then, it would almost guarantee many more views for them.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 20
    Add a Comment
    demoman6
    10h ago
    Pathetic the both of them
    Debi Bone
    22h ago
    DUH! The reason for their "separation" is obviously a PR stunt.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Prince Harry reveals daughter Lili has been 'blessed' with Meghan Markle's long hair
    HELLO1 day ago
    Former Staffer Says Prince William Was ‘Jealous’ of Prince Harry’s ‘Popularity’ From a Young Age: ‘Part of the Problem’
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet5 days ago
    Meghan Markle Threatens Prince Harry with ‘Rabid Revenge’ Plan After Being Branded ‘Dictator in High Heels’
    thenerdstash.com15 days ago
    World reacts as Taylor Swift wears ‘inappropriate’ outfit
    thecomeback.com1 day ago
    ‘His doctors are happy’: King Charles decides to stop his cancer treatment as he puts the needs of the crown before his own health
    wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
    Melania Trump breaks silence over rumors Barron is autistic
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    ‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Confirms She’s Quit Acting: ‘I Want to Be Me’
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet3 days ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    Celebs Can't Stop Wearing The Trendy Fall 'Puddle Pants' That Are Taking Over The Season: See Bella Hadid And Kate Middleton Rock The Look
    shefinds16 days ago
    Harry and Meghan Divorce Rumors Reach Fever Pitch as Insiders Admit Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'Leading Very Separate Lives — and Will Continue To Do So'
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Prince William Sends Message to Meghan Markle With Recent Royal Appearance: ‘She’s Probably Livid’
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet7 days ago
    Prince Harry Gave a Blunt 11-Word Reply When Asked if He Would Return to Royal Duties
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet15 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Is Getting Exposed On Social Media After Claiming On SNF That He’s Been A Die-Hard Steelers Fan Since The 70’s, As New Evidence Proves He Was Blatantly Lying
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    Meghan Markle's TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Reveals She Texted Him About “Suits” Podcast Though They're 'Not Really in Touch'
    People2 days ago
    PHOTO: Daughter Of Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt Causes Major Stir On Social Media By Posting Kissing Selfie With SMU Cheerleader
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Prince William and Prince Harry Face the Same ‘Issue’ When Flying Solo at Public Appearances
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet2 days ago
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘Deeply Concerned’ Over Rumors Claiming Meghan Markle Is a Nightmare to Work With
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet23 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Separating for Solo Appearances Are Part of a Bigger Plan, Source Says
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet2 days ago
    Insane moment 304lbs brother of Taylor Swift backup dancer picks off Patrick Mahomes in Chiefs-Saints and sprints away
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Ben Affleck’s New Dyed Beard ‘Ages’ Him, Celebrity Hair Colorist Previously Said
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet4 days ago
    Meghan Markle's never-seen-before beach hair transformation revealed revealed
    HELLO2 days ago
    Fact Check: Hank Williams Jr. Said He 'Wouldn't Be Caught Dead' with Garth Brooks on Stage?
    Snopes2 days ago
    Video shows former president Jimmy Carter celebrating his 100th birthday with family
    The Independent7 days ago
    Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Patrick J. Adams Knew Meghan Markle Would Get the Part of Rachel Zane on ‘Suits’ Almost Immediately
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    Kanye West and His Wife Are Headed for Divorce After Splitting Weeks Ago: Report
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Prince Harry Shares That Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Are ‘Blessed with Their Mother’s Thick Hair’
    People1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy