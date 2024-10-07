Open in App
    Justin Bieber Allegedly Having Difficulty With Old Diddy Interviews Getting ‘Dredged Up,’ Source Says

    By Lauren Weiler,

    2 days ago

    Federal agents arrested hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs in September 2024. Now, Combs’ followers are curious to see what happens to other celebrities who spent ample time with Combs through the years. Justin Bieber associated himself with Combs early in his career when he and Combs allegedly spent 48 hours together. Now, Bieber allegedly finds it difficult to see old interviews of him and Combs “dredged up” in the media.

    Justin Bieber is allegedly finding it challenging to hear about his past associations with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

    In 2009, Justin Bieber spent time with Sean “Diddy” Combs in his early teen years. The video showed Combs spending “48 hours” with Combs, where Combs allowed him to see how he lived as a rich superstar in the music industry. After Combs’ arrest in September 2024, music fans are looking at the clip again. Agents arrested Combs for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Bieber hasn’t spoken out against or in support of Combs.

    “Hearing all of the horrific stories, fans are looking at his associations with other stars in a whole new light,” a source told In Touch Weekly .

    As for Bieber, the insider added that “the last thing” he wants to do is “relive or even discuss his complicated relationship” with Combs. While Bieber hasn’t spoken publicly regarding his experiences, he’s allegedly talking to his friends about his “nightmare experience.”

    “He’s finally breaking his silence to his friends about his nightmare experience and the private hell it’s caused him,” the insider continued.

    Bieber has also been supportive of other young stars and the difficulties they may face as they rise to fame. “He’s tried to be up-front about his demons and how he’s relied on therapy and his faith to get back on track,” the source continued. “Still, it’s been hard to have all of this stuff being dredged up.”

    His wife, Hailey Bieber, remains “massively supportive” of him, and he continues to focus on their baby. “But if speaking about his past trauma can help others, he probably will,” the source added. “He wants to break the cycle, once and for all.”

    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex-bodyguard said Combs and Justin Bieber didn’t actually spend 48 hours together

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HRNte_0vxx1jyD00
    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Justin Bieber perform at the BET-SOS Saving OurSelves Help for Haiti benefit concert in 2010 | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
    Related

    Ashton Kutcher Allegedly ‘Terrified’ He’ll Show Up in Diddy’s Tapes, Source Says

    A viral clip shows Sean “Diddy” Combs hanging out with 15-year-old Justin Bieber. “You ever see the movie 48 Hours ? Right now, he’s having 48 hours with Diddy, him and his boy, they’re having the times of their lives,” Combs says in the clip. “Where we hanging out and what we doing; we can’t really disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream. I have been given custody of him.”

    According to Combs’ ex-bodyguard , the hip-hop mogul and the young teen only spent a few hours together. The rest of the talk was just for show.

    “It was just one of those phone calls, basically: ‘I’m in town, bring Justin by. I want you to highlight him for a little while,’” the guard explained in a clip posted to Reddit . “And he just hollered at him. They ain’t stay together for 48 hours and all that. He was just talking s*** right there. He stayed there for about an hour, two.”

    A source alleged that the young pop star was ‘thrown to the wolves’

    Justin Bieber signed on to RBMG Records in 2008 and gained fame after his debut album, My World , in 2009. A source told DailyMail.com that Bieber “should never have been allowed to party with Sean “Diddy” Combs or anyone else when he was a teen,” adding that he was “thrown to the wolves” by his mom, Pattie Mallette.

    Additional sources claim that Usher should take some responsibility. Bieber initially signed on to Usher’s label, and Combs mentored Usher .

    How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

    For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, follow Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s Instagram .

