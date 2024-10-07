‘Virgin River’ Season 6 Netflix Release Date Revealed — See Mel, Jack, and Mel’s Parents in New Episodes [PHOTOS]

'Virgin River' Season 6 premieres December 19 on Netflix.

Christmas is coming early for Virgin River fans. Season 6 of the romantic Netflix drama returns on Dec. 19.

The upcoming episodes will pick up after the events of the 2023 holiday special, where Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) discovered a shocking truth about her mom’s past. Just-released photos from the new season confirm that we’ll see younger versions of Mel’s mom and dad in flashbacks in season 6. Meanwhile, in the present day, we’ll check in with Preacher (Colin Lawrence), a very pregnant Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale), Brady (Ben Hollingsworth), and, of course, Mel and Jack (Martin Henderson), who are preparing for their wedding.

Mel’s mom and dad will appear in flashbacks in ‘Virgin River’ Season 6

Jessica Rothe as Sarah and Callum Kerr as Everett in ‘Virgin River’ Season 6 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

In last year’s Virgin River Christmas special, Mel learned of her late mother Sarah’s relationship with a man from Virgin River named Everett Reid (John Allen Nelson). Everett is Mel’s biological father, and there’s still a lot we don’t know about his and Sarah’s relationship. Season 6 will shed more light on their past in flashbacks to the early 1970s, when they met and fell in love.

Sarah will be played by Jessica Rothe. Callum Kerr plays a young Everett Reid.

Mel and Jack are looking to the future

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe and Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in ‘Virgin River’ Season 6 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Mel and Jack had a rough journey in Virgin River Season 5. A devastating miscarriage once again dashed Mel’s dreams of becoming a mother. But she and Jack are looking to the future. They’ve purchased a farm that they plan to turn into their forever home. And they’re busy planning their wedding. The hope of starting a family is also very much alive.

“Babies and wedding bells are never off the table on Virgin River,” showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Netflix, adding that in season 6, “Mel and Jack will advance on their path to parenthood while also turning Lilly’s farm into their ultimate dream home.”

Lizzie and Denny prepare for their baby’s arrival

Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler and Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie in ‘Virgin River’ Season 6 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) may have finally given birth in season 5, but there are more Virgin River babies on the way. Lizzie is pregnant with her and Denny’s (Kai Bradbury) baby. But how will the young couple adjust to becoming parents, especially considering Denny’s Huntington’s disease diagnosis?

Will Brady learn the truth about Lark?

Ben Hollingsworth as Dan Brady in ‘Virgin River’ Season 6 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

When we last saw Brady, he was happily celebrating Christmas with his girlfriend, Lark (Elise Gatien), and her daughter. But Lark is keeping a huge secret. She’s in cahoots with Calvin’s (David Cubitt) former right-hand man Jimmy (Ian Tracey), who’s currently behind bars. What are they plotting? It’s not clear, but whatever it is, it’s not good for Brady. However, Lark’s betrayal could be good news for fans who’d like to see Brady’s romance with Brie (Zibby Allen) reignite, especially since the Christmas special made it clear they still had feelings for each other.

Virgin River Season 6 premieres Dec. 19 on Netflix.

