    • Showbiz Cheat Sheet

    Ashton Kutcher ‘Regrets’ Friendship With Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Source Says

    By Lauren Weiler,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHrDq_0vrUHqao00

    Ashton Kutcher and Sean 'Diddy' Combs were close friends for decades. Here's what a source alleged regarding how Kutcher feels about Combs after Combs' arrest.

    Ashton Kutcher and hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs are extremely good friends. In September 2024, federal agents arrested Combs and charged him with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. According to sources, Kutcher now “regrets” his close friendship with Combs, as it could result in his own involvement in the court case.

    Ashton Kutcher feels ‘lied to’ and ‘betrayed’ by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, a source says

    Ashton Kutcher and Sean “Diddy” Combs go way back. The actor and the hip-hop mogul became friends after Combs caught wind of Kutcher wanting to put him on the MTV prank TV show Punk’d. Combs called Kutcher to tell him it was not a good idea to prank him. The two developed a close bond after that, with Kutcher attending Combs’ infamous White Parties and co-hosting one in 2009.

    A source told DailyMail.com that Kutcher now fears that Combs may turn on him to get out of jail. “Ashton absolutely regrets his friendship with Diddy considering what has happened,” the insider alleged. “He feels lied to, betrayed, taken for granted, and manipulated.”

    The insider added that Kutcher only “trusts” his wife, Mila Kunis. “He is going to keep his circle to his family,” they claimed.

    Kutcher is allegedly preparing to possibly receive a subpoena concerning Combs’ case.

    “Diddy could say anything, do anything, or turn on anyone at this point,” the insider continued. “Everyone who is close to Diddy fears the possibility of Diddy making up false allegations to clear his own name.”

    The source added that Kutcher’s opinion of Combs profoundly changed after the leaked hotel footage of Combs hurting his then-girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. “‘They had a genuine friendship, but when Ashton and Mila saw the video of Cassie, they realized that he was a monster and not someone they want in their life,” the source claimed.

    Mila Kunis allegedly didn’t want Ashton Kutcher to have any contact with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1h7o_0vrUHqao00
    Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore, and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrive to the White Party to benefit Malaria No More in 2009 | Michael Tran/FilmMagic

    Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have not publicly spoken about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest or the Homeland Security raids on Combs’ properties in March 2024. A source told DailyMail.com in April 2024 that Kunis forbade Kutcher from contacting Combs in any way.

    “Regardless of Ashton’s long history with him, he has distanced himself from Diddy since Cassie’s lawsuit, and even more so in the wake of the new ones,” a source explained. “Mila will not let Ashton be in any sort of contact. He is expecting a subpoena as they have been good friends for 20 years.”

    The insider added that Kutcher and Kunis hoped to lay low following their support of Danny Masterson.

    The hip-hop mogul once called the ‘Punk’d’ creator his ‘sounding board’

    Ashton Kutcher doesn’t intend to deny his close friendship with Sean “Diddy” Combs. He and Combs have both discussed their relationship in the past and how they became best friends. In an interview with TIME in 2010, Combs called Kutcher his “sounding board.”

    “For a while, with Jamie Foxx, we were a rat pack, hanging out, going to clubs,” Combs said in the interview. “I remember one night he was with Demi, maybe for the first time, and a couple of weeks later, he called to tell me he was in love. That was the end of our clubbing.”

    “But we are still friends,” Combs continued. “Not that cliché of, ‘Let’s make a movie, let’s do a deal.’ He is a sounding board for me. Like me, he’s a mogul — a new-media mogul. But we are yin and yang: I am in your face, but he is understated, cool, suave.”

    How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

    For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, follow Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s Instagram.

