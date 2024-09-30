‘ANTM’ Star Toccara Jones Turns Heads With Bold, Sexy Style at Atlanta Fashion Week Kickoff

Model and reality star Toccara Jones has long served as a figure of empowerment in the fashion world, inspiring women with her message of inclusivity and gorgeous looks. The 43-year-old, who resides in Atlanta, gives back to her city while finding time for TV appearances and runway shows. Recently, she hosted the 2024 Faces of Fashion event, debuting a unique and sexy look at the kickoff to Atlanta Fashion Week.

Toccara Jones is sexy and stylish at 43

Toccara Jones during “America’s Next Top Model” Season 3 in 2004; Toccara Jones and Eva Marcille of ‘America’s Next Top Model’ | J. Shearer/WireImage; Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Jones broke into the fashion world on the third season of America’s Next Top Model . The reality TV competition saw the plus-size model break barriers as she won “Covergirl of the Week” four consecutive times. Eventually, host Tyra Banks eliminated Jones in the eighth episode. AOL Entertainment later chose her as one of the most memorable contestants on ANTM , reports Fandom .

After America’s Next Top Model , Toccara Jones signed with the prestigious NYC talent agency Wilhelmina Models. The Ohio native went on to appear in Ebony , Vogue Italia , Essence , and many other magazines. She’s modeled for Avon, Torrid, Target, Ashley Stewart, and Alicia & Olivia. Extending her career to TV and music, Jones co-hosted BET’s Take the Cake game show. She’s appeared on The Tyra Banks Show , Celebrity Paranormal Project , and Celebrity Fit Club , among others.

Where is Toccara Jones now?

With so many media gigs under her belt, Jones is a natural fit for Atlanta Fashion Week . The actress co-hosted 2024 Faces of Fashion with creative director Derek Blanks to kick off the 20-day celebration of fashion, art, culture, and education (FACE) in Fulton County. The well-attended party included a networking reception and runway show highlighting local designers.

Although the runway models looked stunning , Jones stole the show with a charcoal gray pinstripe suit set that showed off her curves. She added a sexy accent to the tailored outfit with a bright purple lacy bra peeking out for her jacket. The multihyphenate wore a marigold headwrap with a matching clutch and stiletto heels.

Toccara Jones and Derek Blanks at FACEs of Fashion on September 29, 2024 in Atlanta | Derek White/Getty Images

In addition to her entertainment experience, Toccara Jones is a sound healer. The longtime model holds wellness events around Atlanta, specializing in breath work, sound baths, affirmations, guided meditation, and aromatherapy. After years spent in the demanding media world, it makes sense that Jones prioritizes her mental and physical health. As Jones writes on Instagram , “Your worth is within you. Embrace it, and you’ll attract those who deserve your energy.”