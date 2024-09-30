Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Showbiz Cheat Sheet

    ‘ANTM’ Star Toccara Jones Turns Heads With Bold, Sexy Style at Atlanta Fashion Week Kickoff

    By Ali Hicks,

    2 days ago

    Model and reality star Toccara Jones has long served as a figure of empowerment in the fashion world, inspiring women with her message of inclusivity and gorgeous looks. The 43-year-old, who resides in Atlanta, gives back to her city while finding time for TV appearances and runway shows. Recently, she hosted the 2024 Faces of Fashion event, debuting a unique and sexy look at the kickoff to Atlanta Fashion Week.

    Toccara Jones is sexy and stylish at 43

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ep9b_0vpXrUIn00
    Toccara Jones during “America’s Next Top Model” Season 3 in 2004; Toccara Jones and Eva Marcille of ‘America’s Next Top Model’ | J. Shearer/WireImage; Johnny Nunez/WireImage

    Jones broke into the fashion world on the third season of America’s Next Top Model . The reality TV competition saw the plus-size model break barriers as she won “Covergirl of the Week” four consecutive times. Eventually, host Tyra Banks eliminated Jones in the eighth episode. AOL Entertainment later chose her as one of the most memorable contestants on ANTM , reports Fandom .

    After America’s Next Top Model , Toccara Jones signed with the prestigious NYC talent agency Wilhelmina Models. The Ohio native went on to appear in Ebony , Vogue Italia , Essence , and many other magazines. She’s modeled for Avon, Torrid, Target, Ashley Stewart, and Alicia & Olivia. Extending her career to TV and music, Jones co-hosted BET’s Take the Cake game show. She’s appeared on The Tyra Banks Show , Celebrity Paranormal Project , and Celebrity Fit Club , among others.

    Where is Toccara Jones now?

    With so many media gigs under her belt, Jones is a natural fit for Atlanta Fashion Week . The actress co-hosted 2024 Faces of Fashion with creative director Derek Blanks to kick off the 20-day celebration of fashion, art, culture, and education (FACE) in Fulton County. The well-attended party included a networking reception and runway show highlighting local designers.

    Although the runway models looked stunning , Jones stole the show with a charcoal gray pinstripe suit set that showed off her curves. She added a sexy accent to the tailored outfit with a bright purple lacy bra peeking out for her jacket. The multihyphenate wore a marigold headwrap with a matching clutch and stiletto heels.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08yGyh_0vpXrUIn00
    Toccara Jones and Derek Blanks at FACEs of Fashion on September 29, 2024 in Atlanta | Derek White/Getty Images
    Related

    Naomi Campbell Throws Subtle Shade at Anna Wintour as Supermodel Arrives Late to Accept Style Award

    In addition to her entertainment experience, Toccara Jones is a sound healer. The longtime model holds wellness events around Atlanta, specializing in breath work, sound baths, affirmations, guided meditation, and aromatherapy. After years spent in the demanding media world, it makes sense that Jones prioritizes her mental and physical health. As Jones writes on Instagram , “Your worth is within you. Embrace it, and you’ll attract those who deserve your energy.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Paul McCartney Said This Artist Made Him Cry the 1st Time He Heard His Music
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet4 days ago
    Late ‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Alleged to Have Faced Significant Medical Debt Leading Up to Death
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja5 hours ago
    Prince William Sends Message to Meghan Markle With Recent Royal Appearance: ‘She’s Probably Livid’
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet13 hours ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Riley Keough Channels Dad Elvis in Mesmerizing Performance of ‘When Doves Cry’ at Paris Fashion Week
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    Surprise! Psychic Says Meghan Markle Will Start Attending TV Auditions Again
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’: Loren’s Many Red Flags Should Send Faith Running in the Other Direction
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet3 days ago
    Angelina Jolie Revealed Her Latest Movie ‘Maria’ Changed Her
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Fans Don’t Believe Ethan’s Approach to Girls at Bars: ‘Paid Actresses’
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    Idris Elba Once Shared His First Impression of Baltimore When Filming ‘The Wire’
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet3 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja5 hours ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    ‘Life After Lockup’ Returns With More Episodes in October 2024: Meet the Cast
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet4 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    Prince Harry’s ‘Polo’ Netflix Show Has 1 Big Problem—He’s Barely in It
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet2 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Appreciate Her Looks When She Was in Her 20s
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet2 days ago
    Mike Wolfe Calls His ‘American Pickers’ Co-Host Frank Fritz ‘Sensitive’ and ‘A Dreamer’ In Tribute Post
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    At 45, Eve Radiates in Her Family Era as ‘Who’s That Girl?’ Rapper Releases Autobiography
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet11 hours ago
    ‘Abbott Elementary’: Quinta Brunson Tosses Aside Her ‘Conscious Choice’ About Ava in Season 4
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet3 days ago
    After Another Surprise Appearance, a Former Palace Employee Predicts Which Glitzy Affair Kate Middleton Will Attend Next That No One Is Talking About
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet5 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    Princess Diana’s Former Staffer Recalls ‘Indecent Proposal’ She Got From Dodi Fayed’s Father, Mohamed Al Fayed, That Left the Princess ‘Shaking’
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet2 days ago
    Wendy Williams Says ‘It’s About Time’ Diddy Was Arrested
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet8 hours ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Prince Harry: Tattoo Artist Silent Over News Royal Was Inked During New York Trip
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet2 days ago
    Liam Gallagher ‘Tossed a Chair’ at His Brother for the Way He Signed a Fan’s Poster
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy