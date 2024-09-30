Open in App
    Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Have an ‘Authentic and Genuine’ Romance, Body Language Expert Says

    By Lauren Weiler,

    2 days ago

    Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum sparked romance rumors in 2021 . While they were both married before, they’re giving love and marriage another shot with their current engagement. So, do Kravitz and Tatum have a real, potentially long-lasting relationship, or are they destined for failure? Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s body language expert explained how the couple appears to have an “authentic” romance.

    Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have a ‘genuine’ relationship, a body language expert says

    Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum seemed like an unlikely couple when romance rumors swirled in 2021. In 2017, Kravitz had Tatum in mind to play a leading role in her directorial debut, Blink Twice , formerly called Pussy Island. By the time they met in 2021, sparks flew. While sources claimed the couple wasn’t dating, they quickly formed a romance. By October 2023, they sparked engagement rumors when Kravitz was spotted with a ring on her finger.

    So, will Kravitz and Tatum’s relationship last? Darren Stanton , Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s body language and behavioral expert, says all signs point to yes. Stanton explained how the couple appeared “authentic and genuine” during their press events for Blink Twice.

    “I can tell you from the outset, this is a very authentic and genuine relationship,” Stanton said, adding that they seem “very happy to be seen out in the open.”

    “They’ve got the same kind of sense of humor,” Stanton continued. “From a body language perspective, they’re seen holding hands. They’re really tight and close with each other. There was a great shot where he had his arm around her. … These two are completely genuine. These guys are not just a one-trick pony. I think it’s genuinely a great relationship.”

    Zoë Kravitz revealed her love language with her fiancé

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mifCk_0vp0SzeV00
    Actors Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum attend the Los Angeles Premiere of ‘Blink Twice’ | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
    Related

    What Is Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz’s Age Difference?

    Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are both in the entertainment industry. They adore watching films and working together. Kravitz once explained how her “love language” with Tatum involved their love of art.

    “Making art is our love language,” Kravitz told E! News . “We hope to continue doing it.”

    Kravitz knew Tatum was the right actor to lead in her film, Blink Twice . She explained how she initially approached him knowing he was what she sought.

    “I approached him knowing he was the right person and just hoping that he would do it,” she continued. “He was asking me, ‘Why do you think I should play this role?’ He said, ‘No one really asks me to play roles like this.’ And I said, ‘That’s exactly why I’m doing it.’”

    Kravitz added that she wanted to “weaponize his charisma” by removing him from his comfort zone with the role of Slater King.

    “We were so in tune,” she added. “We worked on this project together, developing the character for so long. There are some scenes that people will see that are just off the charts. He’s so good in the film. I’m so proud of him.”

    Channing Tatum says he’s in ‘awe’ of her ‘process’ when it comes to film creation

    Channing Tatum spoke on Late Night With Seth Meyers in August 2024 about how he’s in “awe” of Zoë Kravitz and her filmmaking process, especially regarding Blink Twice.

    “Even the first script that I got that I read, I knew that it was wildly bold and taking some of the biggest swings that I’d ever seen,” Tatum said. “I don’t even think she even really said it out loud that she wanted to direct it. But, it was sort of clear to me that she wanted to direct it. … Even a week ago, we’re still talking about creating on this movie. I’m like, ‘You know that the movie’s done.’ … She’s just dogged and relentless. I’m so proud.”

    For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, follow Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s Instagram .

