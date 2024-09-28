Open in App
    ‘Sister Wives’: Did Kody Brown Slip up and Admit He Doesn’t Consider His Children With His Ex-Wives Family Anymore?

    By Andrea Francese,

    2 days ago

    Kody Brown has made many strange decisions since moving his family from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Flagstaff, Arizona. Those choices have led to three of his four plural marriages ending in divorce as TLC’s cameras rolled. His children became part of the collateral damage. He isn’t doing better by them in season 19 of Sister Wives , either. In a recent confessional, Kody Brown might have slipped and revealed he doesn’t consider his kids with his ex-wives part of his family anymore.

    Kody Brown notes that his son-in-law ‘was like family’

    Kody Brown continues to make himself look worse and worse. The father of 18 sat down for a confessional on a recent episode of Sister Wives to discuss Janelle Brown and his feelings of “FOMO.” During the confessional, Kody lamented his relationship with his children and said that Caleb Brush “was” like family to him. The statement was a massive red flag to viewers, who noted that Caleb is still part of the family. He is still married to Kody and Janelle’s daughter, Maddie Brush.

    The use of the term “was” has led many fans to assume Kody no longer sees his children as family members now that their mothers have left him behind. The confessional angered Sister Wives fans. Many see the use of past tense as proof that Kody has completely abandoned his children, something they had long suspected. Things may change as the season progresses, but Kody is making himself look worse by the day.

    Does he speak to any of his children right now?

    Kody Brown might be a father of 18, but it doesn’t seem like he’s on speaking terms with most of those children. In fact, the former polygamist appears only to be in regular communication with the five children he shares with Robyn Brown. Kody and Robyn share Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna Brown through adoption. Kody adopted Robyn’s three children from a previous marriage in 2015. They are also the parents of Solomon Brown and Ariella Brown. Solomon was born in 2011. Ariella was born in 2016.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01drPm_0vn46WDd00
    Kody and Robyn Brown photographed during Season 17 of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC
    Related

    Janelle Brown Launches Business Following Move to North Carolina

    His estrangement from most of his children is nothing new, though. The estrangement began in 2020 due to different philosophies about COVID-19. It has grown deeper as Christine Brown, Meri Brown, and Janelle Brown separated from Kody and moved on with their lives, seemingly taking their mostly adult children. While Robyn and Kody have appeared at important life events, they don’t seem to communicate with Kody’s kids regularly. It is unclear how much contact Kody currently has with Truely Brown, the only minor child he still shares with an ex-wife.

    Comments / 42
    Beverly Brown
    1h ago
    This man in a pathetic excuse for a human being. Major narcissist
    kellz
    1d ago
    Kody is a POS
