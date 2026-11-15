Show Low’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on patient care to pharmacy leadership. Good mix of travel, clinic, and retail roles.

Employer: Hanger, Inc.

Hanger, Inc. Location: Show Low, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support clinicians in an orthotics and prosthetics clinic—help prep patients, assist with fittings, and do light lab work and documentation. Good fit if you have 1+ year in a patient-facing or customer service role and want strong benefits, PTO, and room to grow in allied health.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Gifted Healthcare Location: Show Low, AZ

Type: Full-time, travel

Salary: Not listed

MedSurg travel RN role with 3x12 night shifts, caring for a mix of adult patients. You’ll handle meds, IVs, dressings, and assessments—ideal if you like variety at the bedside and want travel pay plus experience in a smaller mountain town.

Employer: Safeway / Albertsons Companies

Location: Show Low, AZ (floating to nearby stores)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Community pharmacist role focused on direct patient care, immunizations, and supervising techs across multiple locations. Good for a licensed pharmacist / PharmD who wants flexible schedules, store discounts, and a big-company benefits package.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on shifts, bonuses, and exact locations on the posting.

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