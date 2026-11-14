📅 Hopi Native Eagle Fest with free food and music

Come out to the Hopi Native Eagle Fest on Monday, November 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NPC Hopi Center, Highway 264, Milepost 397, Keams Canyon, AZ.

Enjoy music, interactive Northland Pioneer College program demonstrations, and FREE food for the first 100 guests.

If you’d like a booth or need more event details, contact Janalda Nash at janalda.nash@npc.edu.

Bring friends and family for a fun mid-day community event!