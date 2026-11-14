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Show Low
📅 NPC enrollment help day at Show Low campus Nov. 16
3 days ago
📢 Get help enrolling at NPC in Show Low
Thinking about attending Northland Pioneer College or already a student and feeling stuck?
NPC is holding a Recruitment Drive on Monday, November 16, 1:00–5:00 p.m. at the NPC White Mountain Campus – Show Low.
Drop in to meet with the NPC Recruitment team for one-on-one help, including:
- Submitting applications and checking follow-up steps
- Scheduling academic advising appointments
- Accessing and using student portals
- Blackboard help
- Registering for courses
- Answers to general enrollment questions
No matter where you are in the process, they’ll help you get set up and connected to resources.
For more info, email recruitment@npc.edu.
More Info: NPC Recruitment Drive @ Show Low Campus | Northlan...
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