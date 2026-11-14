📢 Get help enrolling at NPC in Show Low

Thinking about attending Northland Pioneer College or already a student and feeling stuck?

NPC is holding a Recruitment Drive on Monday, November 16, 1:00–5:00 p.m. at the NPC White Mountain Campus – Show Low.

Drop in to meet with the NPC Recruitment team for one-on-one help, including:

Submitting applications and checking follow-up steps

and checking follow-up steps Scheduling academic advising appointments

appointments Accessing and using student portals

Blackboard help

Registering for courses

Answers to general enrollment questions

No matter where you are in the process, they’ll help you get set up and connected to resources.

For more info, email recruitment@npc.edu.