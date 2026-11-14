Show Low has a steady flow of front-line jobs right now, especially for folks who like helping customers and keeping things organized.

Here are a few solid options hiring in Show Low, AZ:

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 4441 S White Mountain Rd, Show Low, AZ 85901

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into management with paid, on-the-job training at Dollar Tree. Good fit if you’re ready to learn how to run a store and grow into a long-term retail career.

Employer: Dollar General

Dollar General Location: Show Low, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store operation at Dollar General—hiring, training, scheduling, inventory, and customer service. Ideal if you have retail management experience and want a role with clear responsibility and room to advance.

Employer: Summit Healthcare Association

Summit Healthcare Association Location: Show Low, AZ

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Phone-based scheduling role in healthcare, handling patient calls, appointments, and insurance details. Great if you have medical front office experience and strong customer service skills but prefer a desk/phone job.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.