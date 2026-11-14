Show Low’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to modern concierge-style clinics. Here are several solid openings if you’re in (or open to) the White Mountains.

Employer: Summit Healthcare Association

Summit Healthcare Association Location: Show Low, AZ

Type: PRN / various shifts

PRN / various shifts Salary: Not listed

Work directly with hospitalized patients to assess nutrition needs, build care plans, and educate patients and families. Great fit if you’re a Registered Dietitian with a Bachelor’s in Dietetics who enjoys clinical work and being part of a hospital team.

Employer: Summit Healthcare Association

Summit Healthcare Association Location: Show Low, AZ

Type: Seasonal contract (8–24 weeks), full-time hours

Seasonal contract (8–24 weeks), full-time hours Pay: $65/hour + up to $1,200/month housing assistance (with receipts)

Join a 24-bed Med/Surg/Peds unit with a wide mix of adult and pediatric patients and telemetry support. Ideal if you have 1+ year acute care RN experience, want strong hourly pay, and like the idea of working where others vacation.

Employer: VitaLife Longevity Medicine

Location: Show Low, AZ

Type: Full-time (W-2); part-time procedures possible for MD/DO

Full-time (W-2); part-time procedures possible for MD/DO Pay: PA/NP: $135,000–$177,000/year (up to $198,000 with panel growth); MD/DO: $260,000–$312,000/year

Lead a cash-pay, membership-based clinic focused on primary care, hormones, weight loss, and procedures like joint injections and microneedling. Good match if you want smaller panels, longer visits, and are comfortable managing a broad primary care population with room to grow in longevity medicine.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Show Low healthcare jobs tend to move fast and new ones pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.