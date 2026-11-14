The Annual Show Low Community Fast of Compassion runs from Sunday, November 15 through Saturday, November 21; residents are asked to skip one or more meals and donate the money to help local individuals and families in need. Donations can be made at Show Low City Hall, National Bank of Arizona, Chase Bank, or online at showlowcommunityfast.org. The usual Community Fast Celebration at Show Low High School Auditorium is cancelled this year due to flooding, and a celebration video will instead be posted on Sunday, November 22 on social media and at showlowcommunityfast.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The City of Show Low