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Show Low
Light Parade float registration now open
9 days ago
Residents and groups can now register their floats for the upcoming Light Parade in Show Low. Sign up in person at the Show Low Family Aquatic Center or register online at showlow.activityreg.com. More information: https://showlow.activityreg.com
This content is adapted from materials provided by The City of Show Low
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.