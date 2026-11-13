Show Low’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both locals and travelers. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s solid demand across emergency, pharmacy, and med-surg.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Show Low, AZ

Type: Contract / Locum

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth notes they negotiate higher pay and pay weekly)

Hospital-based ER role with approx 12 shifts per month (10- and 12-hour shifts). Double MD coverage during the day, APP support, and CompHealth handles housing, travel, malpractice, and credentialing so you can focus on patient care.

Employer: Summit Healthcare Association

Location: Show Low, AZ

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the hospital pharmacy with med delivery, IV admixtures, Omnicell stocking, and med reconciliation. Great fit if you have AZ Pharmacy Tech license + CPhT, like staying organized, and want flexible PRN hours in a hospital setting.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Show Low, AZ

Type: Travel RN, 13-week assignment

Salary: Estimated $2,122 per week (36 hrs/week, 12-hour day shifts)

Med Surg/Tele travel contract at a regional hospital in the White Mountains. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, travel pay, and license reimbursement. Requires 2+ years’ experience, ACLS, BLS, NIHSS (PALS preferred).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings and can often tweak schedules or start dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.