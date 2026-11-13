Show Low’s customer service scene is busy right now, with banks and tax pros both hiring. If you like helping people and staying organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. Location: Show Low, AZ (franchise location)

(franchise location) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle inbound and outbound calls to help clients with tax questions, issues, and services. This role is great if you have 1–3 years of call center experience, strong people skills, and want steady work during the busy tax season using phone, email, and chat.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Show Low, AZ

Type: Part-time (30 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards package mentioned)

Welcome customers into the branch, help with everyday banking, and open new accounts while using the latest banking tech. Good fit if you have customer service experience, like building relationships, and want a stable part-time role with a major bank.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has flexible options or related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.