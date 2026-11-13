undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Show Low, AZ Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Show Low’s customer service scene is busy right now, with banks and tax pros both hiring. If you like helping people and staying organized, these roles are worth a look.
Contact Center Representative
- Employer: Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.
- Location: Show Low, AZ (franchise location)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle inbound and outbound calls to help clients with tax questions, issues, and services. This role is great if you have 1–3 years of call center experience, strong people skills, and want steady work during the busy tax season using phone, email, and chat.
Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed
Associate Banker, 30 Hours, Show Low Branch
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: Show Low, AZ
- Type: Part-time (30 hours/week)
- Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards package mentioned)
Welcome customers into the branch, help with everyday banking, and open new accounts while using the latest banking tech. Good fit if you have customer service experience, like building relationships, and want a stable part-time role with a major bank.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has flexible options or related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.