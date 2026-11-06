🛒 Show Low AZ Retail Jobs: Multiple Flexible Customer-Facing Roles

Show Low’s retail scene is busy and hiring, with national brands looking for friendly, reliable people. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Show Low, AZ

Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.15 – $22.15/hour

Deadline: Application window expected to close 12/05/2026

Help customers at the register, restock shelves, support photo/beauty, and sometimes assist the pharmacy. Flexible shifts (including every other weekend), bilingual English/Spanish is a plus, and you’ll be on your feet and lifting up to 35 lbs. Part-time roles here come with access to dental, vision, wellness resources, discounts, and other benefits depending on hours.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Lowe’s Home Improvement Location: Show Low, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location (see posting)

Pick and stage online and in-store orders, keep staging areas safe and organized, and use store tech (apps, tablets) to track inventory. You’ll operate or get certified on powered equipment like forklifts and order pickers, so this is a good fit if you like hands-on work and moving around instead of sitting at a desk.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Show Low, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $17.00/hour (depends on experience and other factors)

Full-time role for someone who wants to grow into leadership while staying close to customers. You’ll handle stocking, sales transactions, and keep the store clean and safe, with respectful schedules (6am–10pm) and a clear path to promotion. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, paid time off (up to 152 hours/year), paid sick time, and a company-matched 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.