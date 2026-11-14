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📅 Free NASA astrophysicist talk at Kingo Church Nov. 19
📅 Free science talk with NASA astrophysicist in Shorewood
The Shorewood Woman's Club is hosting a free public program on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 1:00 pm.
Speaker: Michelle Thaller – astrophysicist, award‑winning science communicator, and retired NASA executive who worked at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and NASA Headquarters. She’s a Waukesha native and now lives in Shorewood.
Location: Kingo Church, 1225 E Olive Street (enter through the side door on Olive).
The event is free and open to everyone, not just club members. Just show up at 1:00 pm to enjoy the program.
More Info: Calendar • Shorewood Woman's Club - Michelle Thall...
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