📅 Free science talk with NASA astrophysicist in Shorewood

The Shorewood Woman's Club is hosting a free public program on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 1:00 pm.

Speaker: Michelle Thaller – astrophysicist, award‑winning science communicator, and retired NASA executive who worked at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and NASA Headquarters. She’s a Waukesha native and now lives in Shorewood.

Location: Kingo Church, 1225 E Olive Street (enter through the side door on Olive).

The event is free and open to everyone, not just club members. Just show up at 1:00 pm to enjoy the program.