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Shorewood
📅 Help sew reusable shopping bags on Nov. 15
12 days ago
📅 Sew reusable shopping bags with neighbors
On Sunday, November 15, 2026, join Bring Your Bag Shorewood for a Reusable Shopping Bag Sewing Bee from 11:30 am–2:30 pm at the Shorewood Village Center meeting room (lower level of the Shorewood Public Library, 3920 N. Murray Ave., Shorewood, WI 53211).
Make a reusable shopping bag to keep or donate and help cut down on plastic bag waste.
They will provide fabric and supplies.
- Bring a portable sewing machine if you have one
- Or help cut, iron, or pin (volunteers must be at least 13)
- You can also pick up pre-cut pieces to sew at home if you arrange it in advance
- Finished bags can be dropped off at the event
To learn more, join the Bring Your Bag Shorewood group on Facebook or email BringYourBagShorewood@gmail.com.
More Info: Calendar • Reusable Shopping Bag Sewing Bee
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