📅 Sew reusable shopping bags with neighbors

On Sunday, November 15, 2026, join Bring Your Bag Shorewood for a Reusable Shopping Bag Sewing Bee from 11:30 am–2:30 pm at the Shorewood Village Center meeting room (lower level of the Shorewood Public Library, 3920 N. Murray Ave., Shorewood, WI 53211).

Make a reusable shopping bag to keep or donate and help cut down on plastic bag waste.

They will provide fabric and supplies.

Bring a portable sewing machine if you have one

if you have one Or help cut, iron, or pin (volunteers must be at least 13 )

(volunteers must be ) You can also pick up pre-cut pieces to sew at home if you arrange it in advance

if you arrange it in advance Finished bags can be dropped off at the event

To learn more, join the Bring Your Bag Shorewood group on Facebook or email BringYourBagShorewood@gmail.com.