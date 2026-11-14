Shorewood is busy right now for drivers and mechanics. If you like working with trucks or cars, there are some solid full-time options close to home.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Shorewood, IL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $35 – $50 per hour, about 50 hours per week

Work on Freightliner Cascadia and Volvo semi-trucks, handling engine, electrical, brakes, suspension, and aftertreatment systems. Good fit if you’re an experienced diesel tech who likes steady hours, hands-on diagnostics, and a shop that offers growth and full-time stability.

Employer: ProDrivers

Location: Shorewood, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $33 – $37 per hour

Night shift local delivery routes with minimal or no-touch freight and both automatic and manual trucks. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, IRA options, holiday pay, and bonus opportunities; you’ll need 12 months of recent Class A experience and a clean record.

Employer: Mavis Tires & Brakes at Discount Prices

Location: Shorewood, IL area

area Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay (plus incentives; exact rate not listed)

Full-time shop role doing brakes, shocks/struts, inspections, oil changes, and tire work at a busy retail/service center. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and on-the-job training, with walk-in open interviews 7 days a week.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.