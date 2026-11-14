undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Shorewood, IL Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Shorewood is busy right now for drivers and mechanics. If you like working with trucks or cars, there are some solid full-time options close to home.
Heavy Diesel Mechanic
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Shorewood, IL (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $35 – $50 per hour, about 50 hours per week
Work on Freightliner Cascadia and Volvo semi-trucks, handling engine, electrical, brakes, suspension, and aftertreatment systems. Good fit if you’re an experienced diesel tech who likes steady hours, hands-on diagnostics, and a shop that offers growth and full-time stability.
Local Truck Driver - Class A
- Employer: ProDrivers
- Location: Shorewood, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $33 – $37 per hour
Night shift local delivery routes with minimal or no-touch freight and both automatic and manual trucks. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, IRA options, holiday pay, and bonus opportunities; you’ll need 12 months of recent Class A experience and a clean record.
Automotive Mechanics
- Employer: Mavis Tires & Brakes at Discount Prices
- Location: Shorewood, IL area
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive weekly pay (plus incentives; exact rate not listed)
Full-time shop role doing brakes, shocks/struts, inspections, oil changes, and tire work at a busy retail/service center. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and on-the-job training, with walk-in open interviews 7 days a week.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.