📢 Winter guide to Shorewood events, programs, and tips is out

The Winter 2026-2027 Shorewood Connection newsletter is now available online.

Inside, you’ll find:

Winter and early spring Parks & Recreation programs and events , including the Holiday Market , North Pole Mailbox , Senior Valentine's Day Luncheon , and Breakfast with Bunny .

, including the , , , and . Seasonal updates from Village Departments , like a winter public safety message , tips to prevent frozen pipes , and info on the Shorewood Ice Rink .

, like a , , and info on the . A sneak peek at Shorewood's 70th anniversary plans and spring 2027 save-the-date events.

Shorewood residents can click through to the Winter 2026-27 Shorewood Connection to plan activities, learn safety tips, and mark key dates on their calendars.