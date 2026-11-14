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Shorewood
📅 Winter 2026-27 Shorewood Connection now available
12 days ago
📢 Winter guide to Shorewood events, programs, and tips is out
The Winter 2026-2027 Shorewood Connection newsletter is now available online.
Inside, you’ll find:
- Winter and early spring Parks & Recreation programs and events, including the Holiday Market, North Pole Mailbox, Senior Valentine's Day Luncheon, and Breakfast with Bunny.
- Seasonal updates from Village Departments, like a winter public safety message, tips to prevent frozen pipes, and info on the Shorewood Ice Rink.
- A sneak peek at Shorewood's 70th anniversary plans and spring 2027 save-the-date events.
Shorewood residents can click through to the Winter 2026-27 Shorewood Connection to plan activities, learn safety tips, and mark key dates on their calendars.
More Info: Out Now! - Winter 2026-2027 Shorewood Connection
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