🎓 Shoreview MN: Multiple School Coaching & Teaching Roles

Shoreview schools are lining up their teams and classrooms for the next few years, and there are several solid roles if you love working with kids. Most are with Mounds View Public Schools and offer clear dates and steady schedules.

Employer: MOUNDS VIEW PUBLIC SCHOOLS

MOUNDS VIEW PUBLIC SCHOOLS Location: Mounds View High School, Shoreview, MN

Type: Athletics/Activities, seasonal stipend role

Athletics/Activities, seasonal stipend role Pay: Stipend per Teacher Labor Agreement, Appendix C

Season: Winter 2026–2027

This JV role runs the daily operations of the girls’ hockey program. Great fit if you have a MN coaching certificate, strong hockey background, and enjoy building a positive, high‑energy team culture.

Employer: MOUNDS VIEW PUBLIC SCHOOLS

MOUNDS VIEW PUBLIC SCHOOLS Location: Mounds View High School, Shoreview, MN

Type: Athletics/Activities, seasonal stipend role

Athletics/Activities, seasonal stipend role Pay: Stipend per Teacher Labor Agreement, Appendix C

Season: Fall 2027–2028

Lead the full dance program, from tryouts and team selection to practices and performances. Ideal if you’re an experienced coach who can run a whole program and build strong ties with students, families, and the community.

Employer: MOUNDS VIEW PUBLIC SCHOOLS

MOUNDS VIEW PUBLIC SCHOOLS Location: Mounds View High School, Shoreview, MN

Type: Athletics/Activities, seasonal stipend role

Athletics/Activities, seasonal stipend role Pay: Stipend per Teacher Labor Agreement, Appendix C

Season: Fall 2027

You’ll oversee the entire girls’ cross country program, including tryouts, training plans, and meets. Best for someone with successful coaching experience who sees success as helping athletes grow, not just winning.

Employer: MOUNDS VIEW PUBLIC SCHOOLS

MOUNDS VIEW PUBLIC SCHOOLS Location: Bel Air Elementary, Shoreview, MN

Type: Full-time, long-term substitute (M–F)

(M–F) Dates: March 19, 2027 – June 11, 2027

Pay: $240–$293 per day

Benefits: Sick leave and personal time off pro‑rated per teacher labor agreement

Teach first graders for the last quarter of the school year, with full-time hours and clear daily pay. Requires a current MN K–6 license and comfort with culturally responsive teaching and strong communication.

Employer: MOUNDS VIEW PUBLIC SCHOOLS

MOUNDS VIEW PUBLIC SCHOOLS Location: Bel Air Elementary, Shoreview, MN

Type: Full-time, long-term substitute (M–F)

(M–F) Dates: February 12, 2027 – June 7, 2027

Pay: $240–$293 per day

Benefits: Sick leave and personal time off pro‑rated per teacher labor agreement

Step into a third-grade classroom for most of the spring semester. Good option if you’re licensed K–6 and want steady work with clear start/end dates and a supportive elementary setting.

If any of these sound like you, click through, double‑check the details, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.