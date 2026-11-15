Shoreline has some wonderful cats and kittens hoping to find their forever homes. If you’re thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 7 years old)

Adult (about 7 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption Fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Shoreline, WA)

About Mr. Ferguson:

Mr. Ferguson was found on the streets around age 5 and has been in a home for a couple of years. He’s shy, laid-back, and likes to do his own thing. He plays well with cats and loves gentle big dogs. He can be cuddly, but only on his own terms, so he’ll do best with someone who respects his space.

He needs a stable, calm home without lots of big changes. If you’re looking for a quiet companion rather than a high-energy kitten, Mr. Ferguson could be a great match.

👉 Meet Mr. Ferguson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe)

Address: 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 Phone: (206) 659-6220

Polenta is a young kitty at Seattle Area Feline Rescue, waiting to meet her new family. SAFe’s team will walk you through their adoption process and help you decide if she’s the right fit for your home.

👉 Meet Polenta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe)

Address: 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 Phone: (206) 659-6220

Moussaka is a fluffy young cat at SAFe Rescue. The adoption team can share more about his personality and help you see if he’s a match for your lifestyle.

👉 Meet Moussaka and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe)

Address: 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 Phone: (206) 659-6220

Essy is a young kitten, and kittens under 6 months at SAFe are adopted in pairs or must go to a home with another kitten companion. This helps them grow into well-socialized, confident adult cats.

If you’re ready for double the kitten fun, Essy could be part of a perfect pair.

👉 Meet Essy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe)

Address: 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 Phone: (206) 659-6220

Ernie Hudson is another adorable SAFe kitten. Like Essy, he’ll need to be adopted with another kitten or join a home that already has a young kitten friend.

👉 Meet Ernie Hudson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe)

Address: 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 Phone: (206) 659-6220

Creme de la Edgar is a playful-sounding kitten at SAFe. He also falls under the “kittens in pairs” policy, so plan on adopting him with another kitten or having a kitten buddy at home.

👉 Meet Creme de la Edgar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe)

Address: 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 Phone: (206) 659-6220

Dear Evan Hansen is another tiny youngster at SAFe Rescue. Remember, kittens under 6 months are adopted in pairs or into homes with another kitten, to support their social and emotional growth.

👉 Meet Dear Evan Hansen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats or kittens caught your eye, please reach out to Seattle Area Feline Rescue at (206) 659-6220 or contact Mr. Ferguson’s private owner through his Adoptapet listing. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these Shoreline kitties find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.